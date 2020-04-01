Bindi Irwin talks about her "Whirlwind,quot; wedding with new husband Chandler Powell in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

Bindi Irwin considered postponing her wedding to fiancé Chandler Powell due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after almost a year of planning, the couple made some last-minute changes and decided to go ahead and go ahead with the ceremony.

According to Persons magazine, after getting engaged last July, Irwin began planning his dream wedding at the Australia Zoo. Things were going well, until the coronavirus began traveling around the world just four weeks before their April 4 wedding date.

"We had been planning for almost a year," said Irwin, "but as soon as it all started happening, we had to find different options to make sure everyone was safe."

In Australia, officials have banned large gatherings, and the country has limited weddings to just five people. In March, the Irwin family temporarily closed the Australia Zoo, and Irwin and Powell decided a few days before their wedding to cancel the planned ceremony.

"It was a difficult decision, but absolutely the right one," says the 21-year-old. "We thought about postponing, because you want to share this day with everyone, but when it all came down to this, we both just said, 'Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we will be a husband and woman. We can face the world together. "

Instead of having a dream wedding on April 4, Irwin and Powell, 23, opted for an intimate ceremony on March 25, attended by Bindi's mother Terri, her younger brother Robert, the best friend of his late father Steve Irwin, Wes Mannion, and "many animals,quot;.

the Crikey! They are the Irwins Star said that even though her big day was not "perfect,quot;, it was "our perfect,quot;. Powell says the first time he saw Irwin in his dress, it was "the most beautiful sight in the world," and admits he cried. Powell added that nothing has felt better than that moment.

Irwin met Powell, a professional wakeboardman, six years ago when he traveled to Australia for a competition. When he was downstairs, Irwin gave the Florida native and his family a tour of the Australian zoo.

Bindi Irwin says it has been surprising to reflect on his "one day whirlwind,quot; and look to the future. He added that his dad "would be very happy."

Crikey! It's the Irwins: Bindi's wedding special airs on Saturday April 18 at Animal Planet.



