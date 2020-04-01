Billie Eilish's brother Finneas underscores the importance of staying home in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis

%MINIFYHTML64a413f478abdce28edf508fe428c0c811% %MINIFYHTML64a413f478abdce28edf508fe428c0c812%

The Grammy-winning producer and hitmaker has turned his performance at the Fader Fort digital festival into a public service announcement for those who still ignore the patterns of social alienation.

Producer and producer of Grammy-winning hits FINNES He turned his performance at the Fader Fort digital festival into a public service announcement on Tuesday (March 31), while begging fans to stay home during the coronavirus crisis.

Billie eilishThe brother of "I don't miss you at all" from his home studio towards the end of the first day of the 18-hour digital event and then offered a stern message to fans who still ignore staying home guidelines.

"If you can possibly do it with your current job, please, please stay home and know that the sooner everyone joins in this and isolates themselves and keeps their social distance, the sooner we can get everything working again. ," he said.

"I heard a terrifying statistic that if everyone except essential personnel … socially estranged, we would know who has it (Covid-19) and who doesn't in about 15 days, and that's all it would take."

"There are flaws in that, but I think the main point of all this is that it is very important for the health of everyone in this country and around the world so that we all understand that it is not about how it affects us; it is about how It impacts everyone, so I urge you to take this as seriously as possible. Stay home. "

The first day of the Fader Fort festival also featured live performances at the home of Noah Cyrus, HansonY Little Dragon, archived exhibits, videos, and tutorials on meditation, cooking, and rolling a joint.

Added a second day when the festival started and it will start at 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday (April 1) at https://www.thefader.com/event/digital-fort-2020.

Meanwhile, Miley CyrusDaily program "Bright Minded Instagram Live" continues on Wednesday with guests including Zoe Kravitznew pope DiploY Anitta.

Another highlight of the live stream is the recent interview by FINNEAS and Eilish at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, to be posted on the venue's website at 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday.