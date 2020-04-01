Big Tex voice | Texas State Fair

We have some big boots to fill
And we've made it easy to apply for a chance to become the next Big Tex Voice. Follow the steps below:
Step 1: Review the full job description and audio samples from the Voice of Big Tex above.
Step 2: Practice with the provided scripts and once you're ready, record it reading the scripts in your best Big Tex voice.
Step 3: Complete the application and upload your audio recordings below. Be sure to do this by Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Stage 4: Click submit and wait patiently to be contacted. Our goal is to notify everyone, whether they advance to the next round or not, in early May.
Audition tip: Don't worry if you mess up or stumble over your words while recording. Just keep going. It is important for us to see how you recover from a loose ball.
Feel free to contact the senior vice president of public relations, Karissa Condoianis, by email with any questions: [email protected]
A voice as big as Texas
Are you the next voice of Big Tex? Record yourself by reading these written lines and upload your audio file into the app below. RememberYou must name your audio file with its full name. Example: JohnSmith.mp3
Audition tip: Big Tex is a big guy, 55 feet tall, so speak slowly and get your words out when you're reading in your best Big Tex voice.
1. Hello, friends! This is Big Tex. Welcome to the Texas State Fair
2. Hello friends! Welcome to the "Texas State Fair,quot;.
3. The mission of the Texas State Fair is to celebrate everything related to Texas, promoting agriculture,
community education and participation through quality entertainment in a family environment.
4. It is a beautiful day at the Texas State Fair. Just take it from me, the view is great from up here.
5. Get on the Bandshell to witness the return of the beloved World of Birds Show,
featuring Soar!
6. Celebrate a party of color, culture and creativity in the Puppet Party show located
at the McDonald's amphitheater.
7. Don't miss the Juvenile Cattle Auction today at one to see a variety of animals from
Youth 4-H and F-F-A. Auction Helps Provide College Scholarships To Students Across The Lone
Stellar state.
8. What does a cowboy have to do to get a funnel cake around here?
9. Thank you for joining me today at the Texas State Fair. I hope to see you all soon!
10. Hello, friends! Thank you for visiting the Texas State Fair.
11. Ad-lib three of your own lines that you think Big Tex would say.
Need a reminder of how Big Tex sounds?
Your Big Tex audition won't sound exactly like that, but it's important that Big Tex's legacy lives on through a voice that sounds like the big man himself.
Big Tex Voice Sample
