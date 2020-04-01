Big Tex voice | Texas State Fair

We have some big boots to fill

And we've made it easy to apply for a chance to become the next Big Tex Voice. Follow the steps below:

Step 1: Review the full job description and audio samples from the Voice of Big Tex above.

Step 2: Practice with the provided scripts and once you're ready, record it reading the scripts in your best Big Tex voice.

Step 3: Complete the application and upload your audio recordings below. Be sure to do this by Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Stage 4: Click submit and wait patiently to be contacted. Our goal is to notify everyone, whether they advance to the next round or not, in early May.

%MINIFYHTML27c9f6167d82cd29328d71941249c83a11% %MINIFYHTML27c9f6167d82cd29328d71941249c83a12%

Audition tip: Don't worry if you mess up or stumble over your words while recording. Just keep going. It is important for us to see how you recover from a loose ball.

Feel free to contact the senior vice president of public relations, Karissa Condoianis, by email with any questions: [email protected]

Download job description