BBC Studios ’Jodie Comer Drama irte Thirteen’ Remade By Japan’s Tokai TV – Deadline

Killing Eva revolutionary drama star Jodie Comer Thirteen It is being adapted in Japan by Tokai Television Broadcasting, which is also known as Tokai TV.

The format agreement represents the first such direct agreement between BBC Studios, which originally made Thirteen for BBC Three in 2016 and Tokai TV. The companies have previously worked together in a Orphan Black Redo.

The kidnapping thriller will be written by Ichi type Taeko Asano and you'll star in Nanami Sakuraba in the lead role, originally played by Comer, an Emmy Award winner. Thirteen It will be shown on the Fuji TV Nationwide Network in Japan on June 6.

Jodie Comer on "Thirteen"

BBC Studios



The drama centers on a young girl who escapes from the clutches of her kidnapper after 13 years in captivity. Follow her story as she tries to piece together the version of family life that existed before her ordeal.

Keisuke Tohyama, producer of Tokai TV, said: "Redo Thirteen It is a significant step for us as we will explore bringing local versions of the original British drama to the Japanese public to meet their changing viewing habits and explore more business opportunities.

"Our direct partnership with BBC Studios takes us one step further and we believe this thriller will be another great success, one that will give chills to many Japanese viewers." We won't let you go to bed without watching this show on Saturdays. "

The new version follows BBC Studios negotiating a deal with the Korean subscription network JTBC to adapt the Abi Morgan drama BBC and Sundance TV. The split