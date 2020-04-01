Bay Area New Unemployed Concerns About Bill Pay, Rent – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A record number of Californians are applying for unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, the state sees 2,000 applications for unemployment insurance per day. Governor Gavin Newsom said he received a record 150,000 on Monday. In total, 1.6 million Californians have applied.

"I feel really scared, I feel like humanity and society right now are more or less in this, it's almost like you're driving through a very thick fog, and you can only see five feet in front of you." said Fiona Carty from San Francisco.

Carty applied for unemployment for the first time on Monday. She worked as a designer for the popular San Francisco-based beverage store Boba Guys. The owners laid off 400 employees and temporarily closed the 17 locations in California and New York.

"I really won't know how to cover the rent after May, and they were supposed to be quarantined until May, so it will be interesting," he added.

In 26 states, including California, governors have imposed a temporary pause on evictions or foreclosures for some or all residents.

"I think not many people in this period of time without work will be able to get back three months of rent, every time they can start working, so that's accumulated debt," Carty said.

Demand for Calfresh, the state's food stamp program, has also increased across the state. In San Francisco, 300 people apply each day, twice the typical average of weekdays.

The Sacred Heart Community Service in San José says it is seeing hundreds of new faces lining up for free food.

"We are seeing people who were at the limit. Now, with the loss of jobs, the loss of hours, the fact of not taking care of children, it really takes them to the limit," said Demone Carter, Director of Community Engagement. at Sacred Heart Community Service.

The organization announced a $ 11 million COVID-19 fund to give checks to struggling residents. In its first three days, it received 4,500 requests. The bottom is full and there is now a waiting list.

"It is just a small start, but we are trying to help those families make sure they can keep the house," said Carter.