Bay area construction sites are closed after the strict coronavirus shelter order in place – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Bay Area construction workers are out of their jobs due to a strict new shelter-in-place order that closed most construction sites.

Until now, most construction sites that were building some form of housing could remain open. But not anymore.

"We sent everyone home because of the coronavirus. We started closing yesterday, until today," said Chris Hernández, one of hundreds of construction workers sent home from a building under construction near the San José city hall. "We are just cleaning and locking up and making everything safe before we leave."

Hernández says he will suffer a financial blow, but he does not complain.

"I feel like it's good that we're home," said Hernandez. "It hurts a little in my pocket but in the long run things will get better."

Six Bay Area counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara, along with the city of Berkeley, announced that most construction will now be halted under a stricter joint shelter order .

Among the few exceptions are projects required for essential infrastructure and projects associated with health care operations, such as construction directly related to the COVID-19 response.

Home remodeling? No. But the construction related to the construction of hospitals and health centers? Yes, ”said District Attorney Jeff Rosen, who added that the vast majority of all non-essential businesses and construction sites are already complying with the order.

But a handful of companies still aren't. Rosen says no one has been cited yet, but several companies have been warned.

"I don't want to file minor crimes against companies, I don't want to seek punitive damages against those people," Rosen said. "But if a business fails to comply voluntarily after the district attorney's office and local police request it, then we will press charges to close those businesses."