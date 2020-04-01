Baker opens investigation into COVID-19 outbreak at Holyoke Soldiers House

%MINIFYHTMLa75224851b4f03debebd966a391cc35011% %MINIFYHTMLa75224851b4f03debebd966a391cc35012%

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that he has hired an attorney to investigate how the COVID-19 outbreak was triggered at the Holyoke Soldiers House, killing 13 veterans.

Mark W. Pearlstein, a former prosecutor with the US Attorney's office in Boston, has been hired to conduct the investigation, Baker's office announced.

%MINIFYHTMLa75224851b4f03debebd966a391cc35013% %MINIFYHTMLa75224851b4f03debebd966a391cc35014%

"The investigation will focus both on the events within the facility that led to the tragic death of veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers Home, and on the administrative and organizational oversight of the COVID-19 response at the Holyoke Soldiers Home." said the governor's office. he said in a statement.

%MINIFYHTMLa75224851b4f03debebd966a391cc35015% %MINIFYHTMLa75224851b4f03debebd966a391cc35016%

Baker promised Tuesday to get to the bottom of what happened at the Holyoke facility, where 13 veterans have died since last week. Baker and his administration say the severity of the situation at the Soldiers' Home (the deaths and cases of the new coronavirus) was not reported through the state's chain of communication.

Holyoke Soldiers' House superintendent Bennett Walsh was placed on administrative leave Monday after the situation came to light.

Authorities say at least six of the 13 residents who died in the home tested positive for COVID-19, with five results pending. One person was negative and another person died before being tested. The state has deployed a clinical command team and the National Guard at the facility to stabilize the outbreak. All surviving residents and staff members in the home are being screened for the new coronavirus.