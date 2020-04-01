Backcountry skiers concerned about safety after influx of newbies

%MINIFYHTML4bd91915fb550b1c9bd98ef51067f82811% %MINIFYHTML4bd91915fb550b1c9bd98ef51067f82812%

Jon Ingerson is an avid backcountry skier who would love to be there now that spring conditions are ripening a heavy layer of snow, but he resists the appeal of those slopes because he doesn't trust the kind of people he might encounter these days.

It is concerned that many of them are inexperienced on country roads and have no education in avalanche safety skills, endangering others. His concern is based on what he saw at Golden Bentgate Mountaineering, where he is manager, when there was a touring team race that started on March 15. That was the first day that Colorado's ski areas were closed by order of Governor Jared Polis.

%MINIFYHTML4bd91915fb550b1c9bd98ef51067f82813% %MINIFYHTML4bd91915fb550b1c9bd98ef51067f82814%

"Usually this time of year, we're slowing down a bit," Ingerson said of ski sales at the store. “But that Sunday, it was wall to wall people who bought equipment, put on their boots. We didn't make as much avy (avalanche safety team) as we should have. "

%MINIFYHTML4bd91915fb550b1c9bd98ef51067f82815% %MINIFYHTML4bd91915fb550b1c9bd98ef51067f82816%

For Ingerson, that was a clue that things could get dangerous on the field because of people who had never taken an avalanche safety class and lacked adequate avalanche equipment. For well-groomed backcountry skiers, that includes beacons that send signals to help rescuers find buried skiers, as well as shovels and search probes.

People were spending $ 2,000 or more on a set of skis, boots, bindings, and climbing skins, but many chose not to spend another $ 300- $ 350 on avalanche gear.

"They are making poor decisions by not purchasing the appropriate safety equipment, which is indicative of their decision making and / or experience," Ingerson said. “Those are the kinds of people who are going to ski right on top of you on a slope, not the right distance, and just treat it like a ski area. I could do everything right and still have an avalanche. These people are simply adding a completely different level to the equation that I can't control. "

RELATED: Human-caused avalanches increase as more people enter the field to exercise

Other stores saw the same crush on customers suddenly interested in cross-country skiing.

In Breckenridge, Mountain Outfitters owner Doug Bittinger said his store was "flooded,quot; with people who wanted to rent equipment the same day the executive order to close the ski areas was announced. In Dillon, Wilderness Sports owner JT Greene said the rental business at his store "exploded."

That was the weekend of March 14-15. Polis had closed the state's ski areas for a week, an order that was later extended to April. However, skiing uphill was not yet banned, which may have fueled the race with rental gear in Summit County. Alpine skiing has since been banned by Summit County resorts and in most other Colorado ski areas, so people who want to win their turns have to do it on the field.

RELATED: Scenic time lapses show people skiing Loveland before it closed

In Breckenridge, on March 14, so many people invaded Mountain Outfitters, the day Polis announced that it would close the ski areas, that Bittinger decided that the store would have to do something the next day to limit the number of customers.

"It was crazy," said Bittinger. “We have a small store, 2,000 square feet, and we had tons of people there. We thought, ‘This is just stupid. This is not safe. "We made the decision, based on everything that was happening in Italy, that on Sunday (the next day), we were going to close to the public, make deliveries on the sidewalk and call all of our rental team back."

When he arrived at the store the next morning, 35 to 40 people were queuing up, wanting equipment. The store is closed now, but Mountain Outfitters is selling equipment through its website (no rentals), although Bittinger said sales have dropped.

At Wilderness Sports, Greene decided "in good conscience,quot; to stop renting field equipment. They are not renting yet.

"One (part of the decision) was for many people to enter the store," Greene said, "and two was for so many people to enter the field. We just don't feel good. "

Greene began selling his demo inventory, a sale he typically makes the first weekend in April. Concerned about the type of people who might be observing the field, he spoke personally to most customers who buy field equipment.

"We really didn't want to sell anything to beginners who never had experience, who had no one in their family to ski," Greene said. “We got pretty nervous about having a lot of random new people to the sport heading straight into the country. We sold sixty configurations, and I personally knew almost everyone who bought a configuration. "

Wilderness still sells gear through the store's website, but like Mountain Outfitters in the future, sales have slowed down.

Summit County ski shop operators are aware of the mountaineering community's concerns regarding the influx of inexperienced people into the field. They also live in a county that has seen the community spread of the coronavirus, while Summit County officials urge Front Range people to stay away.

Still, the number of backcountry skiers and snowboarders remains a concern.

"We have taken a position as a company to discourage it," Bittinger said. "S t. Anthony Hospital (in Frisco) is very small, there are not many resources there, and we are just trying to prevent people from being injured or triggering an avalanche. There are so many more important things that are happening in the world in this moment that skiing takes second place in all of this ”.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to receive outdoor news directly to your inbox.