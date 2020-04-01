Ayushmann Khurrana's latest shirtless photo is amazing

The guys in B-town are making the most of the lockdown period by making sure they stay in shape … even at home. Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who tops the popularity charts. He is talented, attractive and knows exactly what the public wants.

The actor posted a shirtless selfie while holding some weights and exercising in the middle of the closing phase. He wrote a quirky caption that said, "Free weights. Well, they were always free. Now we've become freer. That's not even a word."

Wearing a pair of black pants and flaunting her toned body, Ayushmann is surely raising the temperature in her heat. Four-time Filmfare Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen at Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. His next is with Amitabh Bachchan, titled Gulaabo Sitaabo. We can't wait to see what magic these two actors will create on the big screen in Shoojit director Sircar.