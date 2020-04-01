Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira support female trappers in Delhi amid coronavirus

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have always been socially conscious and compassionate towards the less privileged. The couple, for years, have supported a non-profit organization in Delhi, Gulmeher, a women's collective of waste pickers who became artisans. These low-income groups have been hit financially with the closure of all of India during the COVID-19 crisis. Ayushmann and Tahira have come forward to support them financially.

Ayushmann, who has already donated to the PM-CARES Fund, says: “The coronavirus has impacted people from all walks of life. But it has affected low-income groups the most. It is our duty as citizens of this nation to introduce ourselves and support people in dire need. Tahira and I have been associated with Gulmeher, a nonprofit organization, for years and are doing everything we can to support these women, who are now absolutely distressed. "Gulmeher works with some 200 trapper women and this contribution will help them take care of themselves and their families.

“My interactions with them taught me a lot about India, they taught me a lot about the existing caste divisions, and they are inspiring figures from real life. My interactions with them were my inspiration to sign Article 15. A crisis like this affects the people they like the most and we need to protect them. At this critical moment, Tahira and I are doing everything we can to make sure that they have all the basic requirements to stay and be safe while at home. Along with donating to PM-CARES, we are also making our little effort to care for these amazing women in Gulmeher, ”says Ayushmann.

Tahira says that the way Indians support each other in this time of crisis will define us as a nation. She said: “Although we Indians are affected with COVID-19, for some people the impact will be much more destabilizing, especially economic. We have to protect the low-income and daily wage earning community like our brothers and sisters in this time of crisis. ”

She also added: “The way in which we support our fellow citizens in the country at this time will define us as human beings. Ayushmann and I are doing everything we can to support these wonderful women, who are challenging the impact of the coronavirus. We are doing whatever it takes for them to support their families and stay home with them. Due to their financial instability, they are at serious risk because even a single day without winning loses their lives. Ayushmann and I made sure to support them and support them at this time. "

Truly inspiring work Ayushmann and Tahira!