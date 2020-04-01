At least 100 sailors with a US aircraft carrier contract. USA COVID-19 | News

%MINIFYHTML3c4f24bcead422e4ec68bfd219b6a91311% %MINIFYHTML3c4f24bcead422e4ec68bfd219b6a91312%

At least 100 sailors aboard a United States aircraft carrier have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Theodore Roosevelt's captain told the Pentagon that the virus was spreading "out of control."

But Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the time is not right to get people off the ship.

Victoria Gatenby of Al Jazeera reports.