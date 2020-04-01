Asleep at the wheel The leader discovers that he has coronavirus after waiting a week to be tested

Sharing his diagnosis via Facebook, Ray Benson informs fans that he has been wearing a mask, washing his hands, and using hand sanitizer, but he is not yet immune to contracting COVID-19.

Asleep at the wheel Leader Ray Benson He has joined the growing list of celebrities fighting coronavirus.

The singer shared his diagnosis with fans via Facebook on Tuesday (March 31), revealing that he had to wait a week to get tested after getting sick.

"I have been tired for about 10 days!" he wrote. "I went to do the test on the 21st! There were no tests, so I went home! I came back yesterday feeling tired and they tested it … first call this morning from the lab saying you have it (sic)! Hoping for the best! I don't have the usual symptoms, but I feel tired, headache, no fever, no cough! "

"I'll be fine, sure, I'll miss playing music and seeing everyone (sic)!"

He then urged his fans and supporters to heed the government's guidelines, insisting that self-isolation and personal hygiene may not be enough to beat the virus.

"Stay well, this is very serious (sic) !!" added. "I've been alone for the most part and wore a mask with my hands washed and hand sanitizer. I still have it! Don't listen right BS!"

Benson joins Kalie Shorr, Laura Bell Bundy Y John Prine among the country's artists who have hired COVID-19. The virus cost the singer Joe Diffie his life on Sunday, March 29.