Ashes in the 80s – 1982/83: Hooliganism and Melbourne thriller | Cricket News

The ashes of 1982/83 weren't for the faint-hearted, with crowd vandalism, poor refereeing and one of the most exciting test finishes of all time.

After Sir Ian Botham's inspiring efforts in 1981, England turned to Australia 18 months later in search of retrieving the ashes. Could they do it?

In Ashes in the 80sWe bring you the inside stories about the great Ash fights of the decade from the players at the center of the action.

With no live cricket currently due to the coronavirus, we're looking back on the show that first aired during the summer of 2019, and we're continuing the 1982/83 tour.

Watch the video at the top of the page.

Episode two: 1982/83

Complete with crowd vandalism, missed opportunities, poor refereeing and one of the most exciting test finishes of all time, the ashes of 1982/83 were not for the weak.

England captain Bob Willis headed to Australia with a squad that misses the & # 39; Rebel & # 39; players they made an unofficial tour to South Africa.

Bob Willis (L), pictured with swift branding Norman Cowans, captained England on the 1982/83 Ash Tour

The defense of England's ashes started with a draw in Perth, but that was overshadowed by shocking vandalism demonstrations that stole the headlines: Terry Alderman was the worst in an incident when he was hit in the back of the head.

An expensive crash in the second Test in Brisbane, which allowed Kepler Wessels to score his first Test century in debut, would haunt England and a second loss quickly followed in Adelaide after Willis put Australia on flat ground.

But the series came to life with an exciting ending to the fourth round in Melbourne.

A 70-track finish in last place between Allan Border and No. 11 Jeff Thomson pushed Australia to the limit of an extraordinary victory to secure the series.

But, he stepped on that Botham man again to break Australian hearts, finding Thompson's outer edge down to the slips to secure an impressive three-race victory for the touring team that kept the series alive.

England then traveled to Sydney needing a victory to draw the series and retain the ballot box, though their efforts were ultimately hurt by shocking refereeing.