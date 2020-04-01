As sewing company Lowell produces masks, community says thank you

%MINIFYHTML93a11a32416db6da2b7f805cba2e0af211% %MINIFYHTML93a11a32416db6da2b7f805cba2e0af212%

Caroline Kimball-Katz said that people are looking for the bright spots.

%MINIFYHTML93a11a32416db6da2b7f805cba2e0af213% %MINIFYHTML93a11a32416db6da2b7f805cba2e0af214%

On Sunday, he went to Twitter to recognize his father's sewing factory in Lowell, Without involvement, which has been producing 8,500 masks and dresses a day to send to those on the front lines fighting COVID-19. Kimball-Katz said he has also been developing thank you cards to send to the factory workers, and the community responded – Many enlist to help make cards and others offer their thanks in the comments.

My father runs a sewing factory in Lowell, so he and ~ 200 of his employees are still working. More than a week ago, before asked, they started making hospital gowns and masks, and now produce 10,000 masks / day. I am concerned for your health and safety, but I am also very proud. – Caroline Kimball-Katz (@carolinekkatz) March 29, 2020

"For me, it was about showing a little attention in a business that has been in Lowell for decades," he said of the 26-year-old company. "They are a real community-driven place."

Dad's business, unwrapped, is not really online and not on social media (if you know my dad, this is obvious!) So they are not going to thank or acknowledge much. So I started making little TY cards for me to hand out at work. Send me a message if you feel smart and want to help! pic.twitter.com/mfe6hWgObY – Caroline Kimball-Katz (@carolinekkatz) March 29, 2020

Kimball-Katz said that, like her father, people are trying to figure out ways they can help.

Without involvement, which Normally manufactures reusable bags and military gloves, but in the past has made knee braces and bedding in hospital, quickly made the switch to produce medical products, founder and president Stephen Katz said in a statement.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, we were working with Circular Blu to make reusable bags with recycled sterilization wrap, the material to wrap surgical instruments in before use, so it was the obvious choice to use that same material to make masks and dresses, "said Katz.

He said his team of "powerful and talented sewers,quot; designed his mask before producing it daily, in large quantities.

"We went from making reusable bags to making masks in just one day, before any order came," Katz said. "We knew this was serious and something we could do to respond."

"We have switched almost all of our sewers to masks from other contracts because it is the right thing to do; we want to have boxes ready even before orders arrive."

– Stephen Katz, unwrapped

He said he believes that by the end of the week, the factory can make up to 20,000 masks per day.

"We have switched almost all of our sewers to masks from other contracts because it is the right thing to do; we want to have boxes ready before orders arrive," Katz said. "Manufacturing is a tough business in the United States, and I am very proud that we are here to do our part to keep our healthcare workers and many others safe. "

After the masks are produced, they are shipped to hospitals and health centers across the state.

Kimball-Katz said her father is not interested in receiving recognition, just doing the job. Although she said the number of people who want to get involved with the story behind their work is symbolic.

Those who interacted with her through social media expressed their gratitude and responded to the human element behind the locals who came together to fill in the gaps amid the pandemic, Kimball-Katz said.

One commenter even offered nostalgia.

For some strange reason, this gives me a feeling of the old school MA communities and the small town where you always had a cup of coffee to welcome a neighbor who wants to chat. Thank you so much to your father and your team for caring about others! – Mardi (@AmuseBoucheMB) March 30, 2020

"For some strange reason, this gives me a feeling of the old school MA communities and the small town where you always had a cup of coffee to welcome a neighbor who wants to chat, ”he wrote. "Thank you so much to your father and your team for caring about others!"

Others asked if the factory needed fabric donations or help with distribution.

Are they good with distribution or need help with that? We need a lot of masks, this is fantastic. Follow me and send me a message. Thank you. – K. Sennholz MD (@MtnMD) March 31, 2020

Do you need fabric? My sister lives in Lowell and can donate some of her own from her own business. – Mrs. Learwig (@mrslearwig) March 31, 2020

Kimball-Katz said through his post that he hoped to draw attention to ways to express appreciation for those who risk their lives to provide essential services.

"Anyone who is an essential employee, no matter what they are doing, deserves our gratitude because they do not have the luxury of staying home," he said.

And making thank you cards was a small thing she could contribute from home while sitting at her desk, taking a break from screen time.

She said a handful of people have joined her efforts to make and send cards to the sewing factory.

Compared to large companies, Kimball-Katz said he also hoped to recognize Unwrapped, as he is "the little guy who is also answering the call to serve and do what we need to stop the pandemic."

As her father and her team of about 200 workers continue to produce equipment, she said she is very proud, but also scared.

"I imagine that most people who have family members who are essential workers are really proud and concerned," he said.

But as the pandemic continues, she said she had to accept the risk and accept it as loved ones move forward to fill in the gaps and fight the virus.

