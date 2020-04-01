Arjun Kapoor remembers Ki & Ka as the film completes four years today

In 2016, Ki & Ka by R. Balki created a wave with its unconventional story. Breaking the rules, where Kareena Kapoor Khan plays an ambitious career woman and Arjun Kapoor as the husband of the house, the film impressed audiences with its progressive story. The film ended four years ago today and Arjun Kapoor has something good to say about it on social media.

By posting footage from the movie poster, Arjun shared that today is the movie's fourth anniversary. He even posted cute photos from the poster session with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

As the stars celebrate the day, we're also going to take you on a memory journey with photos from our 2016 session with Arjun and Kareena. Scroll through the beautiful photos now.