Ari Lennox had an epic battle with his wig on IG Live

Roommates, as we continue browsing this quarantine, many celebrities are going to live Instagram to "fight,quot;. Ari Lennox being Ari Lennox, he took Instagram live for a different kind of battle. This time, Ari came face to face with the last competitor … his wig. Now, before I show you what happened, we KNOW it has been a struggle for everyone to fix their hair. We even asked people what was more difficult and reading the comments was a complete "Ki,quot;. See our question below and see how we are all united during this quarantine!

But anyway, Ari went on Instagram Live to document his struggles and was entertaining. Watch the videos below:

Ari paused to get some advice from her audience, but ultimately I don't think it was enough for that wig to get ready as she hoped! In the video you can see her trying to spray the lace before calling GOD ALMIGHTY to help her. The video attracted so much attention that Snoop Dogg entered The Shade Room to give his two pennies on it. See what he had to say below:

Now, UNCLE SNOOP, you KNOW that's not the kind of energy we need during these quarantine times!