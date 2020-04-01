Are you facing problems with voice calls? This feature can help

If you are facing such a problem and you have already started to ask about how to call customer service to register a complaint related to it, you should try Wi-Fi calls. Well, Wi-Fi calling is a technology that uses your existing Wi-Fi connection to make and receive calls over Wi-Fi using your existing phone number at no additional charge.
Here are some general benefits of using Wi-Fi calling:
- Increase the strength of the network to make uninterrupted calls
- It uses the same mobile phone number and default smartphone dialer and does not require any additional applications.
- Helps connect in case of signal problems in remote areas or dark cellular areas of a building
What do you need to use Wi-Fi calling?
- Active SIM from Airtel or Reliance Jio
- A smartphone that supports Wi-Fi calling (see the full list here)
- The smartphone must be connected to a Wi-Fi network
- Any voice plan active on the number.
- Also, make sure the SIM is set to 4G and that VoLTE is activated
How to activate Wi-Fi calls on Android smartphones
Open settings on your smartphone
Tap Connections
Now find the Wi-Fi calling option and activate the toggle
How to activate Wi-Fi calls on iPhone
Open configuration
Search Wi-Fi calls and activate the toggle
How to make calls using Wi-Fi calls
As already mentioned, Wi-Fi calling is a built-in function of the smartphone and does not require any additional applications to function. So make calls with Wi-Fi calls. All you need to do is use the smartphone's default dialer app and dial the number. The smartphone automatically switches to Wi-Fi calls when it detects that the network strength is not strong enough.
