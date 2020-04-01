Are you facing problems with voice calls? This feature can help

Due to all the confinement and home practices to contain the new coronavirus, the entire country now relies on their smartphones to communicate with their friends, family, and office colleagues. Due to the increased load on muted calls, voice stuttering or frequent call loss has become common now.

If you are facing such a problem and you have already started to ask about how to call customer service to register a complaint related to it, you should try Wi-Fi calls. Well, Wi-Fi calling is a technology that uses your existing Wi-Fi connection to make and receive calls over Wi-Fi using your existing phone number at no additional charge.

Here are some general benefits of using Wi-Fi calling:



Increase the strength of the network to make uninterrupted calls

It uses the same mobile phone number and default smartphone dialer and does not require any additional applications.

Helps connect in case of signal problems in remote areas or dark cellular areas of a building

%MINIFYHTML77394189ba4f9115ad88edb9cbfc612311% %MINIFYHTML77394189ba4f9115ad88edb9cbfc612312%

What do you need to use Wi-Fi calling?



Active SIM from Airtel or Reliance Jio

A smartphone that supports Wi-Fi calling (see the full list here)

The smartphone must be connected to a Wi-Fi network

Any voice plan active on the number.

Also, make sure the SIM is set to 4G and that VoLTE is activated

How to activate Wi-Fi calls on Android smartphones

1) Open settings on your smartphone



two) Tap Connections



3) Now find the Wi-Fi calling option and activate the toggle





How to activate Wi-Fi calls on iPhone

1) Open configuration



3) Search Wi-Fi calls and activate the toggle





How to make calls using Wi-Fi calls

As already mentioned, Wi-Fi calling is a built-in function of the smartphone and does not require any additional applications to function. So make calls with Wi-Fi calls. All you need to do is use the smartphone's default dialer app and dial the number. The smartphone automatically switches to Wi-Fi calls when it detects that the network strength is not strong enough.

