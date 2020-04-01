Are these trendy Los Angeles restaurants on your radar? – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLa9f0f8634b6d55990d3f90cdad17708611% %MINIFYHTMLa9f0f8634b6d55990d3f90cdad17708612%

– Food trends come and go. So how do you know which tastes are in fashion right now?

We take a look at the data-driven question, using Yelp and SafeGraph, a dataset of business POIs and their visitor patterns, to discover which restaurants have been on the mouth of diners this month.

To find out who made the list, we first looked at the Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Instead of comparing them based on the number of reviews only, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and we tracked companies that constantly increased their review volume to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance. We then analyze SafeGraph's pedestrian traffic data to validate trends.

%MINIFYHTMLa9f0f8634b6d55990d3f90cdad17708613% %MINIFYHTMLa9f0f8634b6d55990d3f90cdad17708614%

Read on to see which places are on a hot streak right now.

Salaya plant-based kitchen

PHOTO: SALAYA KITCHEN BASED ON PLANT / HELP

%MINIFYHTMLa9f0f8634b6d55990d3f90cdad17708615% %MINIFYHTMLa9f0f8634b6d55990d3f90cdad17708616%

Open since December 2019, this Thai and Asian vegan fusion venue is trending compared to other companies rated "Thai,quot; on Yelp.

Across the city, Thai locations experienced an average 0.9% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Salaya Plant-Based Kitchen experienced a 36.4% increase, maintaining an excellent five-star rating throughout moment.

According to his Yelp profile, Salaya Plant-Based Kitchen serves traditional Thai fusion Thai and international dishes. "There is no meat or dairy ingredients, but the food is tasty and enjoyable, with fresh, healthy vegetables and fruits,‘ plant-based meats "and homemade vegan sauces and,quot; cheeses, "says the Yelp page.

Located at 5185 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Feliz, Salaya Plant-Based Kitchen offers eggplant larvae salad, avocado green curry, spicy garlic noodles, and basil meat with rice.

The Salaya plant-based kitchen is open from 11 a.m. at 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. at 10 p.m. from Friday to Sunday

PizzaRev

PHOTO: PIZZAREV / YELP

Whether you've been hearing rumors about Van Nuys' PizzaRev, an outpost of the famous chain, the popular place to score pizza and salads is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses rated as “Pizza” on Yelp saw an average 1.3% increase in new reviews over the past month, PizzaRev accumulated a 2% increase in new reviews within that time period, maintaining a healthy rating of four stars. As for pedestrian traffic, PizzaRev saw visits nearly tripled in the past month, according to SafeGraph data.

PizzaRev specializes in personalized personal pizzas with artisan ingredients and unlimited toppings, which burn in three minutes, according to their Yelp page.

Open at 5608 Van Nuys Blvd. since December 2013, PizzaRev unveils a signature and create your own pizza, with the choice of thin crust, double crust, or gluten free.

PizzaRev is open from 11 a.m. at 10 p.m. daily. According to SafeGraph, pedestrian traffic is most intense at 11 a.m., at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday, so go on Sunday if you want to avoid the rush.

Main Chicken Hot Chicken

PHOTO: MAIN CHICKEN HOT CHICKEN / MOORING

Sawtelle's main spicy chicken is also making waves. Open since December 2019 at 11419 Santa Monica Blvd., the well-established place to rate chicken wings and sandwiches has seen a 22.4% increase in new reviews over the past month, compared to an average review increase of 1.4% for all businesses tagged "Sandwiches,quot; on Yelp.

"Main Chick Hot Chicken is a passion-inspired food concept serving Nashville's most exclusive fried chicken to date," reads its Yelp page. "We serve hot chicken with spices ranging from mild peppers to some of the hottest peppers in the world."

Main Chick Hot Chicken specializes in fried chicken sandwiches and fried chicken tender. Over the past month, her Yelp rating has dropped from 4.5 stars to four stars.

Main Chick Hot Chicken is open from 11 a.m. at 10 p.m. daily.