Antonio Brown, Lamar Jackson working together

%MINIFYHTMLda7a161400337dc438aac10bc3e9103211% %MINIFYHTMLda7a161400337dc438aac10bc3e9103212%

Antonio Brown wants a job, and he was suddenly linked to the Ravens on Wednesday after the wide receiver worked in Florida with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

%MINIFYHTMLda7a161400337dc438aac10bc3e9103213% %MINIFYHTMLda7a161400337dc438aac10bc3e9103214%

The duo was joined by Brown's cousin, Marquise "Hollywood,quot; Brown, who already plays for Baltimore. Second-year wide receiver, a first-round pick from the Ravens last year, posted a photo of the three looking friendly.

%MINIFYHTMLda7a161400337dc438aac10bc3e9103215% %MINIFYHTMLda7a161400337dc438aac10bc3e9103216%

That photo raised his eyebrows on Wednesday, and not just because the trio were doing a bad job practicing social distancing.

The list of NFL teams that could sign Brown is short. In fact, the Ravens may be the only squad that fits the bill after the Buccaneers retired.

Brown made it clear that he wanted to meet Tom Brady after their brief experience as teammates last year in New England, and the former Patriots quarterback has indicated that he agrees, but the Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians crushed that scenario last week.

Arians, who trained Brown in 2010 and 2011 while an assistant in Pittsburgh, called Brown a "diva,quot; last year. The receiver burned multiple bridges with the Steelers, who eventually traded him in 2019 to the Oakland Raiders. Brown didn't even make it to the regular season with Oakland, which pitched him in early September, at which point seven-time Pro Bowler quickly joined the Patriots, a week-long experiment.

Brown remained unemployed for the rest of the season, and things got worse for him in January, when he was shown on video scolding the mother of his children at his residence in Hollywood, Florida. Later that month, he spent a night at the Broward County Jail and made an appearance in court regarding the allegations of attacking a moving truck driver.

More recently, Brown has offered several apologies, saying he would be "really grateful,quot; for "playing anywhere." A team that takes a chance on him could buy little on a stellar talent that might be less inclined to cause off-field headaches.

Clearly, Brown has a good relationship with his younger cousin, whom he's been working with, and joining the Ravens could allow Brown to not only play Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, but also face the Steelers. twice a year.

Baltimore has had a front row seat for the "AB,quot; show for many years. During the 17 games Brown has played against the Ravens, he has accumulated 99 catches for 1,191 yards and five touchdowns.

While the Ravens led the NFL last year in points scored and were second in yards earned on the way to a 14-2 record, they could bear the improvement in wide receiver. Marquise Brown looked promising but struggled with injuries, recording 46 catches for 584 and seven touchdowns, second on the team for tight end Mark Andrews.

Baltimore's other receivers combined for 69 sacks and 835 yards, and the total total yards in 2019 was the lowest for any NFL team's wide receivers since the 2012 Kansas City Chiefs, according to The Baltimore Sun.

On the other hand, Brown is not his average free agent, particularly at one point in the offseason, when most of the coveted players available at each position have been signed.

At least, he made a positive impression on Wednesday on a receiver expected to arrive early in the draft. Jerry Jeudy, from Alabama, who also participated in training in Florida, said Brown "looks good," according to journalist Rich Eisen.

"It looks like he could play another eight, nine, 10 years," added Jeudy.