Animal Crossing Easter Event: Eggs, DIY Recipes, and Bunny Day Places

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has its first seasonal event, and it starts today.

From April 1 to 12, the new version of Animal Crossing will celebrate Bunny Day. Yes, the name of the event implies only one day, but in fact it will last longer than that. The event is here to celebrate Easter. This event only happens once a year, so you can also join in the fun.

But it's important to note that you must have downloaded the latest available game update to access all of Bunny Day's features.

What is the Animal Crossing Easter event?

Nintendo released a useful video that explains the basics of what to expect on Bunny Day. First, you will need to find Zipper T. Bunny on your map. It can spawn anywhere, so just look for the giant yellow rabbit somewhere. Zipper will tell you that he has eggs hidden all over the map and that he needs help finding them. There are six different types of eggs (explained below) and you can use them to create different crafts. And as a fun aspect, the video explains that there will be another free update to the game in late April, which adds the Earth Day event.

Zipper T. Bunny



Where do I find eggs at Animal Crossing?

There are six different types of eggs in Animal Crossing for Bunny Day, and they're all pretty easy to find.

Egg Location Ground egg Dig holes in the ground Water egg Catch water (look for medium-sized fish shadows) Egg heaven Find balloons and blow them up Wooden egg To cut trees Leaf egg Will grow on blooming trees Stone egg Use the shovel to hit rocks

Animal crossing eggs



Bunny Egg Eggs DIY Recipes

You can unlock DIY recipes by simply collecting enough eggs. Once you have gathered a certain number, you should receive a message that appears on your screen explaining how to do something. You can also shoot down balloons that will offer some recipes.

But here are some of the things you can do with your Bunny Day eggs.

Bunny Day Table

Bunny Day Bed

Bunny Day Wall Clock

Bunny Day Glowy Garland

Bunny Day Flooring

Bunny day crown

Close up bunny day

Bunny Day Rug

Bunny's Day Wreath

Vanity Day Vanity

Bunny Day Wardrobe

Bunny Day Bag

Bunny Day Lamp

Crossing animal crown



You can also make a shell, outfit, and shoes of individual egg types like Sky Egg, Stone Egg, Wood Egg, and Water Egg.