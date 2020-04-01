Angelina Jolie reveals Maddox's college plans after coronavirus

Like so many parents today, Angelina Jolie is adjusting to school closings.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect millions around the world, many academic institutions have understood that they have closed their doors and moved to the Internet only as part of social distancing.

And in a new interview with DongA Daily, South Korea's oldest and leading media outlet, the actress and her mother confirmed that her son's school, Yonsei University, is also temporarily closed.

But like so many students today, Maddox Jolie-Pitt he is eager to attend when it is safe.

"I couldn't be happier with Mad's choice of college. Of course, it is closed right now due to the pandemic. But he is not transferring the school," she shared with the outlet. "He will return as soon as things are fixed. He is using time to focus on his studies of Korea and Russia."

Angelina also pointed out that almost a billion young people worldwide have no education.