Angelina Jolie reveals Maddox's college plans after coronavirus

Like so many parents today, Angelina Jolie is adjusting to school closings.
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect millions around the world, many academic institutions have understood that they have closed their doors and moved to the Internet only as part of social distancing.
And in a new interview with DongA Daily, South Korea's oldest and leading media outlet, the actress and her mother confirmed that her son's school, Yonsei University, is also temporarily closed.
But like so many students today, Maddox Jolie-Pitt he is eager to attend when it is safe.
"I couldn't be happier with Mad's choice of college. Of course, it is closed right now due to the pandemic. But he is not transferring the school," she shared with the outlet. "He will return as soon as things are fixed. He is using time to focus on his studies of Korea and Russia."
Angelina also pointed out that almost a billion young people worldwide have no education.
As a result, some students are likely to have difficulty adjusting and returning to the classroom.
"Being suddenly out of school and disconnected from friends is difficult for anyone, but in some countries, if a young person's education is interrupted in this way, they may never be able to return, because they have to go to work or face other pressures ", explained the humanitarian. "Some children depend on school for one meal a day that can help them survive extreme poverty. Other young people may be more vulnerable to abuse or domestic violence. Therefore, there is an urgent need to help young people to continue their education, through distance learning for example, to ensure that they can get their grades and that they get the other kinds of support they need. "
Angelina added: "This is my main focus, and it is something I am working on with UNESCO and a global coalition of countries."
Earlier this month, the Maleficent The actress promised to donate $ 1 million to the organization No Kid Hungry. Angelina has also been practicing social distancing with her children who continue to visit regularly. Brad Pitt.
"My heart goes out to the people of Korea and to everyone in the world who are suffering as a result of the Coronavirus. I hope that we will see further international cooperation to fight this as an international community and share our resources and knowledge to overcome this as best we can. we can together, "Angelina continued. "I hope it reminds us all of the value of global cooperation."
