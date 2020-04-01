Angelenos Must Wear Facial Coatings In Public, Manufacturers Prepare Production For Essential Workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With a 20% increase in cases within the city of Los Angeles and 11 new deaths reported in Los Angeles County, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that all Angelenos should start wearing non-medical facial coatings while they are in public.

"Some of the places with the lowest rates of spread from the Czech Republic to Taiwan and South Korea are reminders that addressing the coronavirus depends on not spreading respiratory drops," said Garcetti.

Garcetti emphasized that the general public or essential workers who are not in the medical field should not wear medical grade facial coatings such as N95 and surgical masks.

Those non-medical workers and the general public should use cloth or home covers to prevent the spread of respiratory drops, although that does not mean that people may begin to ignore patterns of social distancing.

"To be clear, you still have to stay home, this is not an excuse to leave suddenly," Garcetti said. "You should stay home, but when you do have to go outside, we recommend that we wear non-medical grade face masks or covers and not take those that are reserved for our first responders."

The mayor asked people to share photos and videos of his fabric covers on social media using #LAProtects, which is also the name of a new initiative he announced Wednesday.

"LA Protects is about making sure that our medical personnel get what they need and that the rest of us can do our part to stop and stop the spread," said Garcetti. "This hashtag is a deliberate choice and aligns with my LA Protects manufacturing initiative, which is already paying off and producing non-medical masks for short-term destinations for supermarket workers, non-medical personnel in hospitals and other essential service providers during this crisis. "

The LA Protects initiative combines city-approved garment manufacturers with those essential workplaces that need masks to keep their employees safe. So far, Garcetti said 400 area manufacturers have signed up to make fabric liners and more than 100 have been approved.

He said the initiative already has the capacity to manufacture more than 2 million facial covers per week.

As for those who need medical-grade personal protective equipment, Garcetti said the city is working to get the private industry to provide that much-needed equipment as well.

"We are mobilizing our architecture, design and manufacturing communities to use 3D printing technology to produce personal protective equipment for health professionals who are front and center in this crisis," he said.

The mayor said the designs for the face shields are ready to print and that the city is working to unite hospitals with manufacturers to bring that equipment to where it is most needed.

Garcetti also reported that the City of Los Angeles continues to increase its testing capacity, administering more than 2,000 tests on Wednesday alone. By April 8, the city is expected to have administered more than 30,000 tests.

The intensification of testing comes immediately after an update on the exposure risk period by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"What this means is that if you are symptomatic, you should now notify anyone with whom you have had close contact starting two days before the onset of those symptoms," Garcetti said. "So not only do you think where you were when you started feeling sick, but you think back with two days before, contact those people, tell them so they can quarantine, isolate themselves and we can stop the spread and tear down this curve. "

But despite the increase in cases and the call to continue social distancing, Garcetti said four more businesses have been referred to the city attorney for violating the Safer at Home order.

"Failure to follow these measures and heed the closing warnings will result in a misdemeanor charge," Garcetti said. "This is serious and we cannot allow the violations to continue."

The mayor said he will order the Los Angeles Department of Water and Energy to shut off public services to those nonessential companies.

Although he said the county was working to provide some relief to restaurants that have gone from selling pre-prepared menu items to selling grocery items.

Garcetti said the Los Angeles County Health Department has since allowed restaurants to include grocery items, such as toilet paper, eggs and milk, on their take-away or delivery menus.

"This could be the lifeline they need to stay afloat," said Garcetti. "And they can sell these grocery products for delivery and to go, and that's the kind of ingenuity we need right now. We need to think of anything we can do to overcome this, not only our health, but also the health of our economy. "