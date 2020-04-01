Andrew Pozzi in Olympic move, Italy block and Liverpool hopes PL | News News





Andrew Pozzi is happy now that he can focus on next summer's Olympics

One of the GB team's high hopes for gold on the track at the Olympics was, and remains, 110-meter hurdler Andrew Pozzi.

%MINIFYHTMLe46864084d9675ce2e1e72b89024e85c11% %MINIFYHTMLe46864084d9675ce2e1e72b89024e85c12%

the Sky Sports Scholar He was training in Italy under the watchful eye of legendary Cuban coach Santiago Antunez, who has trained two of the past five Olympic sprint champions.

Pozzi was caught in the severe blockade imposed by the Italian government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was confined to his flat in Formio for 22 hours a day, only allowed to train thanks to a "police paperwork pass,quot;. However, last week, when the UK government adopted its own "blockade,quot; measures, Pozzi left Italy and returned to the UK.

Pozzi spoke to Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes about his trip home, the postponement of the Olympics, sports congestion in 2021, as well as his favorite football club, Liverpool.

0:51 Andrew Pozzi talks about how strict social distancing measures were done in Italy before returning to the UK Andrew Pozzi talks about how strict social distancing measures were done in Italy before returning to the UK

WHAT WOULD IT LIKE TO LEAVE ITALY?

I got a little used to confinement in Italy, but when I decided to go home, a friend and training partner who works with the police came with me. It is about an hour and a half from Formio to Rome airport.

I wasn't too worried because I was carrying it with me, but I was traveling with good reason and had the relevant documentation if the police stopped me.

Rome airport was strange. It was empty except for a few flights and it took years to register. The plane was so big that normal planes had been changed so there was room for people to spread out. But even then, the police arrested some people and took them away.

I didn't know why, maybe they didn't have the paperwork or enough reason to leave.

On the plane everyone was wearing masks, but it was a contrast to when I arrived in the UK. I know everyone here is taking it seriously and being disciplined, but in Italy it was on a different level.

Pozzi worries that there may be 16 months without major championships until the 2020 Olympics

HOW DO YOU FEEL THE OLYMPICS HAVE MOVED TO SUMMER 2021?

I was working on that they would go for October this year in 2020. I think I would have liked that, as I have prepared very well for this year's Olympics and it would have worked well, but I fully understand the decision and I think it is correct.

In the summer of 2021, we can now structure the same way we would have this year. It would have been difficult in April or May.

However, there is now a gap, as we have been preparing for four years and now nothing, as all competition until June was postponed and possibly beyond after the Olympics. It is a great period of limbo.

How will all sports crashes be resolved?

It is a complete minefield. The World Athletics Championships are supposed to be then, although I heard they could go to 2022, but that extends to a year, to a summer where we have Commonwealth Games and European Outdoor Championships.

Add to that the Inner Season where the Inner World in Nanjing has already moved from now to 2021. It could get congested!

IS THE SEASON ENDED?

It is a very real perspective. I would say that all athletes want a season this year if it is safe. Any mass meeting needs people to travel and many people to run the meetings, so it must be done safely.

It is all very strange. We are facing the possibility that there will be no major 2019 World Cup championships in Doha at all until the run-up to the Olympics. That's 16 months! That's a lot of time.

Pozzi hopes Liverpool will soon celebrate the Premier League title

YOU ARE A GREAT LIVERPOOL FAN. GIVE IT THE TITLE NOW OR RESUME SEASON?

NO! No! It is not what the players want. I hope that the league will resume and Liverpool will become deserved Premier League winners.

It's up to the league to figure this out. Certainly, great commitments are needed, all the teams surely, except one or two, want the season to resume, right?

80 percent of the season is over now, he only plays the last few games. It's about winning it and being proud of it. I'm not sure anyone wants to get it.