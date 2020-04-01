Andre Fabre ready to unleash stellar colts when the season resumes | Racing News

Andre Fabre will wait until the resumption of races is confirmed before making plans for the star foals Earthlight and Victor Ludorum.

On March 16, France Galop announced the suspension of all meetings in France until April 15, as the country tries to face the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world.

Earthlight was the second highest-rated two-year-old boy in Europe last season, behind young Godolphin-owned Pinatubo, after winning each of his five starts, including Group One wins at Prix Morny in Deauville and Middle Park. at Newmarket.

Fabre previously stated his intentions to test Shamardal's son of resistance in a Guinea trial before deciding whether to target the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 2, but with races in Britain also canceled until at least the finals. April, all plans are fluid.

Fabre said: "Earth's light is in very good shape, but we can't make any plans. All we can do is keep training the horses and see what happens.

"We have seen the races canceled in France, then Great Britain, then Ireland. It is difficult for everyone."

"The grass gallops at Chantilly are closed, but we can work on the sand and in all kinds of weather to keep the horses fit and well."

"The entire staff is working hard and taking care of each other, which is the most important thing."

Victor Ludorum won each of his three youth starts, completing his hat-trick with a high-level victory at the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

In January, Fabre confirmed that both the 2000 French Guineas and the French Derby were likely targets, but France Galop has already admitted that reprogramming the classics is a possibility in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The great French coach, who turned 74 in December, added: "Who knows what kind of tests there will be and when the Guineas will take place? I think we have already lost the spring races, if we are realistic."

"I don't know if they will reschedule the (French) Guineas for the end of May or June or whatever. I think France Galop is working hard on the program, so we'll see."

"I'm in good shape. I still go out every day and I can work, so I don't get too depressed!"