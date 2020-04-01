Ancient Mars may have received water from two main sources: BGR

Ancient Mars may have received its wealth of water from a couple of major sources, new research suggests.

The study of the content of Martian meteorites that reached Earth revealed different hydrogen isotopes that hint at the planet's aqueous history.

A small amount of water and ice remains on Mars today, but the planet is believed to have once housed vast oceans on its surface.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Ancient Mars likely received a large amount of water from two primary sources, according to a new study by a team at the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory at the University of Arizona. The research, which was published in Nature Geoscience, suggests that Mars' watery past may have been possible thanks to two major sources.

Scientists have known for some time that Mars not only still has a little water, but used to have much more. In fact, the Red Planet may have hosted massive bodies of water that could have sustained life, but where exactly did it come from?

Studying the history of water on Mars is difficult without actually being there. Fortunately, Mother Nature delivered chunks of Mars to Earth in the form of meteorites. Two of these particular space rocks, the Allan Hills 84001 meteorites and Northwest Africa 7034, offered clues that hint at a very interesting past.

"Many people have been trying to discover the history of the water on Mars," Jessica Barnes, lead author of the paper, said in a statement. Like, where did the water come from? How long was it in the crust (surface) of Mars? Where did the inner water of Mars come from? What can water tell us about how Mars formed and evolved?

Studying the two meteorites, Barnes and his team noted that they both contained large amounts of different hydrogen isotopes. Called "light hydrogen,quot; and "heavy hydrogen," they hint at two different water sources, and no rock matches the composition of the planet's crust. However, when combined, the proportions really work well. "It turns out that if you mix different hydrogen ratios of these two types of shergottites, you can get the value of the crust," explains Barnes.

This suggests that Mars received large amounts of water from two sources. Knowing exactly what they were is, at this point, almost impossible, but an event in which two large pieces of material collide to form a planet is entirely possible. If this is what happened to form Mars, it would explain the differences in Martian meteorites.

"These two different sources of water in the interior of Mars could be telling us something about the types of objects that were available to merge on the inner rocky planets," says Barnes. "This context is also important in understanding the habitability and astrobiology of Mars' past."

Image Source: NASA / JPL-Caltech