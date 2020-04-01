American Idol producers are trying to figure out how to end the season amid the coronavirus pandemic

American idol Host Ryan Seacrest says it will take some serious adjustments, but the ABC talent show will continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Seacrest appeared in TMZ Live from his home studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and revealed that he is working with other producers to figure out how to continue while keeping everyone safe.

Currently, the series is broadcasting the prerecorded episodes that occurred during the audition process in late 2019 and early 2020. Last weekend, the show began to reduce its top 40 contestants to the Top 20, and the second part. of "Hawaii Showcase and Final Judgment,quot; will air on Sunday, April 5.

Insert into the world of #American Idol. Save these photos to your computer or phone and set them as the background for your next video conference! Instructions: https://t.co/QjxTnz6YYj pic.twitter.com/Rbjfsruhwx – American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 1, 2020

After that episode, the Top 20 is activated so that the audience can vote for their favorites every week. But that presents a serious problem due to the people and equipment required for the live episodes.

Seacrest says the goal is to give the public what it expects of American idol each season: live performances from their top contestants, comments from the judges, and fan voting.

Initially, they hoped to find a way to produce the episodes live in the studio, but ultimately decided not to because of health and safety concerns. Due to the social distancing rules of staying six feet away, Seacrest is voicing off the show from his home studio.

He did not reveal how judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will participate, but it will likely be similarly, from home. Seacrest said safety for the cast and crew was the top priority, but they don't want to let go of those moments for which the show is known.

"Looking through that lens, we want to deliver this entire season," Seacrest said. "We are looking at all the different options. I am very hopeful that we can actually do it."

#JustSam #American idol The best of the night so far. Spanish too. Very good performance really convinced me. pic.twitter.com/TRpSnz7kbV – John Leifheit (@jleif) March 30, 2020

In addition to working in American idol At home, Seacrest has also hosted both Live with Kelly and Ryan and his radio show while isolating himself.

Meanwhile, NBC America has talent He's still taking auditions for season 15 this summer. Recently, the show tweeted a link to publicity auditions that told AGT applicants to "show us what you got,quot; while safe at home and practicing social distancing.

“Record a video of yourself showing your personality and your talent. Who knows, maybe you could end up in front of the judges and on TV this summer! Read the program's website.

Ad

America has talent He advised auditiones to follow local government regulations and restrictions related to COVID-19 when preparing their audition materials.



Post views:

0 0