Amazon's mistreatment of workers is catching up with it during the coronavirus crisis

For weeks it was clear that Amazon faces an unprecedented challenge in dealing with the consequences of COVID-19. With tens of millions of Americans now dependent on online delivery of their food, medicine, and other essentials, the nation's No. 1 e-commerce company is giving in to rising demand. And as compliance center employees are diagnosed with the virus across the country, Amazon's already troubled workforce has stepped up its efforts to get better wages and safer working conditions. Among other things, employees at affected locations have simply quit work.

You've probably felt the effects of the crisis on Amazon if you tried to order something from the company in March. Once lightning fast delivery times spanned days and weeks. In the case of grocery deliveries in San Francisco, Amazon had no spaces available for Tuesday or Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTML4154cd965c8b76dc956d874026869c2311% %MINIFYHTML4154cd965c8b76dc956d874026869c2312%

Still, we really don't know how much Amazon stretches. The company continues to communicate through carefully worded statements to a handful of reporters, and CEO Jeff Bezos has been absent from public life, aside from a leaked note and a couple of Instagram photos with long captions.

Fortunately, the Wall street journal it is here to shed some light. Reporter Dana Mattioli and Sebastian Herrera expose the company's struggles today in a must-read article that brings new data to the conversation. They write:

Amazon has been processing 10% to 40% more packages than normal for this time of year, according to a count of employees at a delivery center. The company's website had 639,330,722 visits during the week of March 9, according to Comscore data, 32% more than the previous year. From February 20 to March 23, Amazon's toilet paper sales increased 186% from the same period last year, according to analytics firm CommerceIQ, which said it had forecast a 7% increase before the coronavirus impact. for the period. CommerceIQ said sales of cough and cold medicine grew by 862%, compared to an expected growth rate of 110%, and children's vitamins by 287%, compared to an expected rate of 49% .

Even after 25 years, Amazon still tends to dominate it during each holiday season, barely keeping up with demand despite months of preparation. the daily The story illustrates how each day in March was essentially Black Friday for the company. According to analytics firm CommerceIQ, sales of household and kitchen items on Amazon have increased 1,181 percent year after year. Even if a company sees an increase in sales early, and Amazon started increasing supplies of face masks and healthcare supplies in January after spotting the initial surge in demand, I'm not sure there is a company in the world who could have handled The Flood on orders.

But the story of Amazon's fight against the coronavirus is not simply one of demand. It is also a story about the company's increasingly fragile relationship with its own workforce. For years, a growing body of journalism has documented how Amazon's relentless drive for efficiency in its distribution centers has led to injury and even death. And now these employees are working shoulder to shoulder with colleagues who may be infected with a deadly virus and are spreading it before they even show symptoms.

It is an incredibly tense time for these workers, but it is also a time when they have more influence with their employer than they may have had before. the daily The story goes that Amazon gave in to a number of long-standing worker lawsuits, including increases and paid time off, after most workers at some sites failed to show up for their shifts.

On Monday and Tuesday, these workers, as well as workers at Amazon-owned Whole Foods and independent grocery delivery service Instacart, took advantage. Throughout the country, workers organized strikes, strikes and illnesses to demand the payment of risks and better health protections. Nitasha Tiku and Jay Greene captured the moment in Washington Post:

Workers at Amazon warehouses have asked the company to offer paid time off for those who feel sick or need to be quarantined, as well as to temporarily shut down warehouses for clean-up where workers test positive. A sign at Monday's protest said, "Alexa, close and sanitize the building," referring to the company's digital assistant. About 50 workers left on Monday, according to Chris Smalls, a warehouse worker who helped organize the action. Amazon, which is trying to recruit 100,000 workers to tackle the crushing of coronavirus-related orders, questioned that number, as well as complaints that it is not doing enough to protect workers. Only 15 employees participated in the demonstration of the 5,000 who work at the warehouse, Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said in an emailed statement.

Smalls was fired later that day.

Here is Amazon's choice in a nutshell. It could give workers free time if they feel sick but have not tested positive for coronavirus, further reducing their short-term shipping capacity. Or you could deny your requests for as long as possible, buying the company time as it launches a plan to attract 100,000 new workers. The first option seems to me to be moral. The latter is what will be justified as "customer obsession,quot;.

But the past few weeks have made me wonder where Amazon would be today if it were as "obsessed,quot; with the well-being of its workers as it is with the people who buy all of those household products. My colleague Josh Dzieza wrote earlier this year about how the company has increasingly treated its warehouse workers like robots, automating every possible aspect of its jobs in the name of efficiency. This passage about the elimination of "micro remains,quot; has remained:

All of the Amazon workers I've spoken to said it's the automatically forced pace of work, rather than the physical difficulty of the job itself, that makes the job so exhausting. Any slack is being perpetually optimized out of the system, and with it any opportunity to rest or recover. A worker on the west coast told me about a new device that highlights the item you're supposed to choose from, allowing Amazon to further accelerate the rate and get rid of what the worker described as "micro-break,quot; stolen in the time it took to look for the next item on the shelf. People cannot maintain this level of intense work without falling apart. Last year, ProPublica, Buzzfeed, and others published research on Amazon delivery drivers who slipped on vehicles and pedestrians as they attempted to complete their demanding routes, which are algorithmically generated and monitored via an app on drivers' phones. In November, To reveal He analyzed documents from 23 Amazon warehouses and found that nearly 10 percent of full-time workers suffered serious injuries in 2018, more than double the national average for similar jobs. I have been told by several Amazon workers that repetitive stress injuries are epidemic, but they are rarely reported. (An Amazon spokesperson said the company takes worker safety very seriously, has medical personnel on site and encourages workers to report all injuries.) Backache, knee pain, and other constant stress symptoms are common enough for Amazon to install pain reliever vending machines in its warehouses

COVID-19 has demonstrated the limits of a workplace that continually pushes workers to the point of harm in the name of efficiency. When 60 percent of those workers stop going to the office for fear of death, as recently happened at a distribution center in Southern California, the "efficiency,quot; of the system is revealed as a lie. It is true that few companies could have prepared for the chaos that a global pandemic will cause. But it's also true that Amazon's delivery delays have been in development for a long time, and it's the company itself, as much as the coronavirus, that is to blame.

The radio

Today in the news that could affect public perception of large technology platforms.

⬆️Upward trend: Uber is providing 10 million trips and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need, free of charge, to help with the impact of COVID-19.

⬇️Downward trend: Focus It is filtering users' email addresses and photos, giving strangers the ability to call them on the video platform. The problem is with Zoom's "Company Directory,quot; setting, which automatically adds other people to a user's contact lists if they registered with an email address that shares the same domain. Zoom has made … many strange design choices. Speaking of which …

⬇️Downward trend: Focus it's not actually end-to-end encrypted, despite misleading marketing claims. The company uses its own definition of the term, one that allows you to access unencrypted video and audio from meetings. Nice try Zoom!

Pandemic

⭐ Facebook, TwitterY Youtube They have removed misleading messages from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. A very unusual (and laudable) move by the tech giants. Kurt Wagner reports:

Facebook said on Monday it removed a video that had been shared on both Facebook and Instagram, in which Bolsonaro said that hydroxychloroquine, a prescription malaria medication, was an effective treatment for Covid-19. Twitter had removed two tweets that also featured videos of Bolsonaro praising hydroxychloroquine and encouraging the end of social distancing. On Tuesday morning, YouTube also said it had removed two videos from Bolsonaro's official account for violating his policies. (…) "Since the beginning of February, we have manually reviewed and deleted thousands of videos related to dangerous or misleading coronavirus information," Farshad Shadloo, a YouTube spokesman, said in an email. He refused to identify the two deleted videos.

Privacy advocates are weighing the tradeoffs between expanding government power and surveillance to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and infringe on people's civil liberties. A good informed look at a problem we discussed here last week. (Rosie Gray and Caroline Haskins / Buzzfeed)

Online benefit systems, including unemployment, are being buckled before new applicants. (Colin Lecher / The market)

Tristan Harris offers a list of concrete things that technology companies could do to help with the coronavirus pandemic. Suggest some specific product ideas. (Tristan Harris / Middle)

China and Russia have taken advantage of the new coronavirus to carry out disinformation campaigns with the aim of raising doubts about the United States' response to the crisis. Both governments also want to divert attention from their own struggles with the pandemic. (Julian E. Barnes, Matthew Rosenberg, and Edward Wong / The New York Times)

Coronavirus is spreading at a slower rate in California and Washington than in New York. The news could be a sign that social distancing is beginning to work. (Rong-Gong Lin II, Soumya Karlamangla, Sean Greene and James Rainey / Los Angeles Times)

Fact-checking organizations are battling a spike in fake news about coronaviruses in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. People are embarrassed when they have shared something that turns out to be false, further complicating the fact-checking process. (Jeff Horwitz / The Wall Street Journal)

The Internet Archive launched a "National Emergency Library,quot; that provides access to 1.4 million free books during the coronavirus pandemic. Some authors call the piracy initiative and say that it is essentially scanning books illegally. (Adi Robertson / The edge)

Open table now it will allow you to reserve shopping hours in supermarkets to help reduce overcrowding and make stores safer for shoppers. (Taylor Lyles / The edge)

Comcast These voice and video calls shot up 212 percent during widespread self-isolation. (Jacob Kastrenakes / The edge)

Social isolation in the United States is pushing more people online and forcing digital networks. No one knows if the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) can step in to help if federal action is needed. (Makena Kelly / The edge)

Two viral videos from the same hospital show how information about the new coronavirus is portrayed in different corners of the Internet. Some bad actors falsely suggest that the crisis has been exaggerated by reports in the mainstream media. (Brandy Zadrozny and Ben Collins / NBC)

Social distancing is becoming a partisan issue. The consequences can be disastrous. (McKay Coppins / The atlantic)

Remember when we used to worry about screen time? Then came the coronavirus pandemic, and we all stopped worrying. (Nellie Bowles / The New York Times)

Homemade coronavirus masks are trying to fill the shortage of N95. They are not a replacement for medical grade masks, but they are better than nothing. (Rebecca Jennings / Vox)

Coronavirus is reviving the forgotten technology trends of 2012, such as massive open online courses (MOOCs), smart thermometers, and 3D printers. (Will Oremus / OneZero)

Virus tracker

Total cases in the US USA: 183,532

Total deaths in the US USA: More than 3,600

Cases reported in California: 7,566

Cases reported in New York: 75,813

Cases reported in Washington: 5,185

Data of The New York Times.

Ruler

⭐Focus It is under scrutiny by the New York Attorney General's office, Letitia James, for its privacy and data security practices. James said the company had been slow to address security flaws "that could allow malicious third parties, among other things, to gain surreptitious access to consumer webcams." Here are Danny Hakim and Natasha Singer at The New York Times:

The New York attorney general's office is "concerned that Zoom's existing security practices may not be sufficient to accommodate the recent and sudden increase in both the volume and sensitivity of data passing through its network,quot; said the letter. "While Zoom has corrected the specific reported security vulnerabilities, we would like to know if Zoom has undertaken a broader review of its security practices." With millions of Americans forced to take refuge in their homes due to the coronavirus, Zoom's video meetings have quickly become a mainstay of communication for businesses, public schools, and families. Zoom's cloud meeting app is currently the most popular free iPhone app in the United States, according to Sensor Tower, a mobile app market research firm.

A federal court in Washington, DC, ruled that violating a website's terms of service is not a crime under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), America's leading anti-piracy law. The lawsuit was filed by a group of investigators who wanted to know if creating a fake job listing (for investigative purposes) violated the CFAA. This is great news. (Timothy B. Lee / Ars Technica)

This is how Russia's trolley farm is changing its tactics ahead of the November elections. Your messages now contain fewer spelling errors and hashtags. (Davey Alba / The New York Times)

In the era of big data, memes, and misinformation, Democrats are trying to regain their digital edge, but Trump has a big advantage. (Jim Rutenberg and Matthew Rosenberg / The New York Times)

Saudi Arabia appears to be exploiting weaknesses in the global mobile telecommunications network to track its citizens while traveling in the United States. That's according to a whistleblower with millions of alleged secret tracking requests. (Stephanie Kirchgaessner / The Guardian)

Industry

⭐Party is offering a $ 1 million reward to anyone who can expose the entity behind what the company described as "a paid commercial smear campaign." The news comes after British tabloids reported that many Houseparty users had their social media accounts hacked after installing the app. The company denied the reports. Catalin Cimpanu in ZDNet has the story:

Houseparty denied the hacking rumors from the get-go through a firm statement posted on its Twitter account, claiming that the app "does not collect passwords for other sites,quot; and therefore could not allow anyone to extract this data and pivot to other online services. However, despite the explanation, the app is now at the center of a public relations disaster. Many of its users seem to believe the reports and are encouraging others to uninstall and remove the app from your devices.

Facebook He has been investing in local news organizations to help with the coronavirus pandemic. But to really help the media industry, the company should make the News tab easier to find, this piece argues. (Steven Levy / Cabling)

Twitch had a blackout. More users than ever have been tuning in since the COVID-19 pandemic sent everyone indoors, but it's hard to say if that's the reason. Many Amazon services are falling lately! (Bijan Stephen / The edge)

Snap Launched Snapchat App Stories to allow users to share stories with other applications. The first partners will allow people to post stories to their dating profiles on Hily, or view them while sharing screens on Squad. (Josh Constine / TechCrunch)

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told employees that the company is well positioned to resist the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business. In a virtual meeting at hand, the CEO said Snap had a more diverse ad base than its rival. Twitter. (Alex Heath / Information)

A group of students in New York recreated their high school in Minecraft. (Brian Feldman / Vulture)

Things to do

Things to take care of online during quarantine.

Vice He wrote a list of 57 things to do with friends while distancing themselves socially.

Listen to Dolly Parton reading a bedtime story (for kids, but honestly for anyone).

Throw the perfect Focus party.

Play a variety of games Candy crush series and get unlimited lives for free.

Those good tweets

Oh friend, yes, you have to try to bake your own bread in quarantine. It takes 14 hours to do the right thing and it's boring as shit, but the results are often pretty disappointing – wife radicalized by STEM (@gloomfather) March 29, 2020

My boss became a potato at our Microsoft team meeting and can't figure out how to disable the settings, so the whole meeting was trapped like this pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk – Rach (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

New rules for social distancing: You can go for a walk with your loved ones, but they must stay 6 feet behind you and if you turn to look at them, they will remain in the underworld forever – Rules of social distancing (@quarantinerules) March 28, 2020

talk to us

Send us tips, comments, questions, and stories about successful grocery ordering at Amazon: [email protected] and [email protected]