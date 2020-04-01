All About That Great Twist Of Schitt & # 39; s Creek

As production in Schitt & # 39; s Creek began to relax, series star and co-creator Dan Levy he had to put his foot down and stop a certain behavior.
"There was a point where I had to close, like, 'This is the last' thing because I was getting to the point where you would do something and someone would whisper, 'This is the last time we're choosing, "Levi said at the post-episode breakdown roundtable published by the Canadian television network CBC.
Levi and costars Annie Murphy, Noah Reid, Jennifer Robertson, Karen robinson, Sarah Levy Y Emily Hampshire broke the penultimate episode of Schitt & # 39; s Creek in the video below.
The episode featured a great revelation that Twyla, the ever trustworthy server at Café Tropical, won the lottery. And not just a couple of thousand dollars, she split $ 92 million with someone else. "Honestly, for me, one of the biggest revelations of the entire show is that Twyla is like a billionaire," said Murphy.
"The beauty of the character is that she exists as this type of sounding board for so many people and has such a complicated story, and yet is so light-handed. But at the same time, there had to be a reason for Twyla to have the … hope and optimism, and also as a symbol of wealth that doesn't equal happiness. For us, that's what the show was about, "Levy said. "So having a character who has been living with this kind of wealth and has lived his life in a really beautiful, enchanting, and charming way was a good start to exploring what wealth means and how you can buy happiness or you don't buy happiness and what is the true value of love. "
Levy sees "Start Spreading the News,quot; as the first part of the series finale. The actor-writer-director said he designed it in two parts and that "he wanted to do it in a way that would take away a lot of sentimental things,quot; in the first part. The "sentimental things,quot; included David who decided to stay at Schitt & # 39; s Creek with his partner Patrick, Moira (Catherine O & # 39; Hara) obtaining the offer that she demanded to return to Sunset bayJohnny (Eugene Levy) planned to relocate her business on the west coast with Moira and Alexis (Murphy) deciding to go to New York City even though her entire family was no longer moving there.
The end of the series Schitt & # 39; s Creek airs Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. through Pop, Logo and Comedy Central. A special one-hour retrospective follows.
%MINIFYHTML1a322fe52c78822e933d5e954ab06ea413%%MINIFYHTML1a322fe52c78822e933d5e954ab06ea414%