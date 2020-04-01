All About That Great Twist Of Schitt & # 39; s Creek

As production in Schitt & # 39; s Creek began to relax, series star and co-creator Dan Levy he had to put his foot down and stop a certain behavior.

"There was a point where I had to close, like, 'This is the last' thing because I was getting to the point where you would do something and someone would whisper, 'This is the last time we're choosing, "Levi said at the post-episode breakdown roundtable published by the Canadian television network CBC.

Levi and costars Annie Murphy, Noah Reid, Jennifer Robertson, Karen robinson, Sarah Levy Y Emily Hampshire broke the penultimate episode of Schitt & # 39; s Creek in the video below.