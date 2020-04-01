Alicia Keys: Photographer Terry Richardson manipulated me like a teenager!

Alicia Keys suggested that she was sexually manipulated by dishonored photographer Terry Richardson when she was a teenager, MTO News discovered.

The beautiful singer says she felt "manipulated,quot; and "objectified,quot; by Terry, who made her open her shirt and drop the top of her jeans.

Alicia made the staggering accusations in her new book, "More Myself," when the photographer convinced the teen singer's team that she needed to photograph her alone. Terry allegedly said to her, "Open your shirt a little bit,quot; and "pull the top of your jeans down a little."

“My spirit is screaming that something is wrong, that this feels shoddy. But my protests, lodged in the back of my throat, cannot come out, "Keys writes." I swallow my doubts, put my thumb between the denim and my skin, and I obey. "

According to Alicia, she went home and cried after the shooting.

"It is not that I show some skin, which I will do on my own terms, for my own purposes, in the coming years," he writes. "It's about feeling manipulated. It's about being objectified."

She said her manager at the time was horrified when she saw the cover of the magazine a few months later, and Keys says he did not recognize the woman in the photo and that he was "ashamed,quot; and "ashamed,quot; of her.

"I swear that I will never again let someone steal my power," Keys writes, adding: "It is a promise that I still have to keep."

Here is the photo that Alice took