Alicia Keys: Photographer Terry Richardson manipulated me like a teenager!

Alicia Keys suggested that she was sexually manipulated by dishonored photographer Terry Richardson when she was a teenager, MTO News discovered.

The beautiful singer says she felt "manipulated,quot; and "objectified,quot; by Terry, who made her open her shirt and drop the top of her jeans.

Alicia made the staggering accusations in her new book, "More Myself," when the photographer convinced the teen singer's team that she needed to photograph her alone. Terry allegedly said to her, "Open your shirt a little bit,quot; and "pull the top of your jeans down a little."

“My spirit is screaming that something is wrong, that this feels shoddy. But my protests, lodged in the back of my throat, cannot come out, "Keys writes." I swallow my doubts, put my thumb between the denim and my skin, and I obey. "

