Alicia Keys details being & # 39; manipulated & # 39; by photographer & # 39; sordid & # 39; At age 19

The singer of & # 39; If I Ain & # 39; t Got You & # 39; remember to scream inside & # 39; something is wrong & # 39; when a photographer told her to open her shirt and pull down the top of her jeans with just the two of them in the room.

Alicia KeysThe spirits to empower other women can be reduced to her own experience of being "objectified" when she was 19 years old. In her new book "More Myself," the 39-year-old singer talks about being "manipulated" by a photographer to participate in a provocative photo shoot.

According to page six, in the book, the R&B artist details how the shutter convinced his team that he needed to photograph it alone. When there is only the two of them in the room, the photographer told him to "open the shirt a little" and "lower the top of the jeans a little".

Alicia remembers screaming inside, thinking that "something is wrong, that this feels shoddy." She adds: "But my protests, lodged deep in my throat, cannot come out. I swallow my doubts, I put my thumb between the denim and the skin, and I obey."

The mother of two children says she went home and cried after the shooting. "It is not that I show some skin, which I will do on my own terms, for my own purposes, in the coming years," he writes. "It's about feeling manipulated. It's about being objectified."

When the magazine was published a few months later, Alicia says her manager was horrified when she saw the cover of the magazine and felt "ashamed" and "ashamed." He also remembers that he felt like he wanted to vomit when he saw him at the kiosks.

"Now I understand why the photographer wanted my team out of that room. A nineteen-year-old girl is more flexible than a group of adult managers," she shares. Now, a woman stronger than herself, Alicia declares: "I swear that I will never again let someone steal my power. It is a promise that I still work to fulfill."