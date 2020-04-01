Alec Baldwin calls Donald Trump & # 39; Virus & # 39; and says "the vaccine" will come to the elections

%MINIFYHTML6242fdbadd0b9c550cfba6fba3a87bc911% %MINIFYHTML6242fdbadd0b9c550cfba6fba3a87bc912%

The former & # 39; 30 Rock & # 39; actor refers to the current President of the United States & # 39; the virus in the United States & # 39; and affirms that the next elections will bring & # 39; the vaccine & # 39 ;.

Alec Baldwin referred to the American leader Donald trump as "the virus in the United States" – alluding to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, who received positive reviews for his comic portrayal of Trump in "Saturday night live"(SNL), he went to Twitter through the account of the foundation of his wife and Hilaria, to share a scathing tweet addressed to the President, in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The virus in the United States started in January 2017. The vaccine arrives in November," he shared, referring to the upcoming United States presidential election.

After Alec published in February, before the Covid-19 outbreak escalated, Trump is the "pandemic that threatens the world."

Trump has come under fire for his handling of the global health crisis, after referring to Covid-19 as the "Chinese virus" and the "Kung flu," apparently referring to the city of Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began in December. of 2019..

While World Health Organization (WHO) officials urge people to stay indoors and practice social distancing amid the health scare, Alec recently said "the Howard Stern to show"He and his wife do not discuss the virus around their four children to avoid" contaminating them with fear. "

"My wife and I, we moved to another room, we don't talk about nuts and bolts in front of the children," he explained. "There is no point in contaminating them with fear and so on. We want them to be children and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day and that's it."