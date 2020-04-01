Alcohol sales see significant increase during viral pandemic

As everyone adjusts to quarantine, it seems correct that many of the adults are accumulating liquor.

According to Nielsen, sales of alcohol increased to 55%, in the USA. USA, the week ending March 21.

Tequila, gin, and pre-mixed drinks are responsible for that spike with a 75% increase. Not surprisingly, wine sales have also increased by 66% with beer sales by 44%.

With the country ordered to stay home and even some states until June, this is surely not a surprise

Many people have been displaced due to this viral pandemic. With more than 3 million people applying for unemployment and millions of jobs waiting, it's no surprise that alcohol sales have increased.

Nielsen also reports that online sales increased by 254%.