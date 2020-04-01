Ajay Devgn pledges to contribute to India's fight against coronavirus

The coronavirus has taken over the country right now. The pandemic has forced Prime Minster Narendra Modi to apply a 21-day lock. Now this has obviously had a severe effect on the lower sectors of society, particularly those that survive on a daily wage.

Many Bollywood stars have come forward and pledged to financially support those in need. Ajay Devgn is the last participant on the list since the actor has decided to contribute a sum of Rs. 51 lakh. The head of the Federation of West Indian Film Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Pandit, confirmed the same by thanking the actor with a video on social media. His caption for the video read: "Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of âÂ‚¹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U has proven time and time again, especially in times of crisis, that U is a real #Singham life. God bless you. #FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona ".

Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank you for your generous contribution of Rs 51 thousand towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. You have proven over and over again, especially in times of crisis, that you are a real life #Singham. God bless you.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/e2NZ0V3q52 – Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 1, 2020

It's really cool to see Bollywood stars step forward and give love back to their industry brothers