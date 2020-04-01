Ajax Director Marc Overmars Wants Eredivisie Season to End | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLade667cd13e61a3f2d31aa90e668373c11% %MINIFYHTMLade667cd13e61a3f2d31aa90e668373c12%

Ajax technical director Marc Overmars expressed amazement at plans to try to complete the Dutch league season and compared the country's soccer association and UEFA to Donald Trump.

Overmars' irritated reaction came after the Dutch soccer association (KNVB) released a statement saying it would follow UEFA's instructions to try to end the suspended season due to the coronavirus outbreak before August 3.

In light of the Dutch FA's statement, a UEFA spokesman said Sky Sports News: "It is impossible to make a statement about the end of the season when we do not yet know when we can restart. Once we are certain of that, we can be more definitive about when to end the season."

The former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder told the Dutch newspaper From Telegraaf: "The league is dead, life is more important.

"Why would it be about money and not about people's well-being at the moment? I was expecting the KNVB to make an independent decision, but now they are hiding behind UEFA."

The Dutch FA was among 55 members of the governing body of European football, which on Wednesday discussed possible next steps for football on the continent following the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ajax tops Dutch league on goal difference with nine to play

The KNVB released a statement saying it would follow UEFA's desire to try to complete the season, even if that meant restarting the suspended campaign in mid-June and playing until August.

"I have a hard time understanding that," added Overmars.

"We in the Netherlands do not depend so much on the income from television rights as the leagues in Spain, England, Italy and Germany.

"I think UEFA had pressured them to continue playing at any cost."

"I am comparing KNVB and UEFA to the feelings of US President Donald Trump a week ago when he thought the economy was more important than the coronavirus."

"Hello! There are over 100 people dying daily in the Netherlands from the coronavirus."

The league was suspended last month with Ajax at the top of AZ Alkmaar's goal difference standings with nine games to play.