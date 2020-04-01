Airline Coronavirus Policy: Senators Request Refunds For Canceled Flights

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey want airline passengers to get more than just credit for flights canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter Tuesday to 11 major national airlines, the two Massachusetts Democrats and seven of their colleagues asked companies to issue full cash refunds to customers who cancel their flights during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as to Americans who have canceled their flights. although stranded in countries that implemented travel restrictions in response to the pandemic.

While most airlines have waived exchange and cancellation fees amid the dramatic drop in travel due to the contagious virus, customers are currently only offered coupons for future travel, often valid only for a few months, in exchange for canceled flights. For example, JetBlue, the largest airline at Boston's Logan Airport, is exempting flight change fees until May 31, but customers must re-book their trips before October 24.

And even when the airlines themselves have canceled flights due to international travel restrictions, many do not offer full refunds, possibly in violation of federal regulations, as Wall street journal reported Wednesday. To use JetBlue as an example again, the airline offers a credit valid for 18 months; Others also offer limited-time coupons or charge cancellation fees.

Warren, Markey and their colleagues argued Tuesday that if the airline industry gets $ 25 billion in federal subsidies to help them overcome the pandemic, it must be more generous with customers who also feel "tremendous financial strain."

"Families need cash to pay for essentials like food, shelter and medical care," they wrote. "In light of this pressing need and the unprecedented financial rescue – in the amount of $ 25 billion – that the airline industry has just received from Congress, we believe that your company has a moral responsibility to provide real rebates, not travel vouchers, to consumers, and to supporting the State Department's efforts to repatriate any American citizen who attempts to return home. "

The letter was sent Tuesday to CEOs of Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, and United Airlines. It was also signed by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Sheldon Whitehouse (DR.I.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) , Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) And Bob Casey (D-Penn.).

CNBC recently reported that the number of people screened at airports last week was down 92 percent compared to the previous year. According to WBUR, passengers in Logan fell 76 percent between March 16-22 compared to the same period in 2019.

Tuesday's letter comes after Congress dedicated $ 58 billion of the $ 2 trillion coronavirus relief bill to the airline industry. Financial aid to the industry includes $ 25 billion in loans to passenger airlines, as well as another $ 25 billion in grants that the industry does not have to repay. In return, airlines must keep their workers on payroll until the end of September. For his part, Warren has repeatedly called for all industry bailout funds to come with conditions that protect workers.

However, the senators focused on the consumer side. In their letter Tuesday, they asked the 11 companies to calculate the value of the coupons they have offered and pressured the airlines to offer refunds.

They added that it would be "unacceptable,quot; for companies not to do so, again emphasizing the "$ 25 billion bailout that the airline industry has just received from Congress."