‘AGT’ reopens online auditions as it searches for closing stars – Deadline

NBC America has talent He's looking to find more contestants for his upcoming season, possibly those who have honed a trade during the Coronavirus quarantine, after reopening their online auditions.

The NBC show made the move after scheduling changes caused by the production shutdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Since many people are at home honing new skills, learning dance moves, and starting family bands, there is hope that new challengers may decide to throw their hats in the ring and audition for the show.

The Fremantle-produced show had been recording auditions with judges in Los Angeles since March 2, and filming was supposed to continue until March 20, but closed on March 14.

The idea now is to extend audition to find more stars, a potential silver lining for the full-length format.

Season 15 of Got talent It will feature judges like Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. Modern Family Star Sofía Vergara also joined for the first time, alongside Brooklyn Nine and Nine Terry Crews, who has previously hosted the show. The renewed panel comes after the NBC competition series filled its two vacant chairs after the departures of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, who were fired in November after one season.

The series is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane, and Richard Wallace are executive producers.