Afterlife & # 39; and & # 39; Morbius & # 39; returned to 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis

While Sony Pictures released the release of several movies, including & # 39; Uncharted & # 39; and & # 39; Greyhound & # 39 ;, from his summer schedule, & # 39; Fatherhood & # 39; Kevin Hart will be released three months earlier.

The heads of Sony Pictures have suspended the release of several movies from their daylight saving time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With movie theaters around the world closed due to the global health crisis, the films will be released this summer, including "Ghostbusters: Beyond","Unexplored","Greyhound"Y"Morbid"have been delayed.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife", which sees the return of the original cast members Bill Murray, Ernie hudson, Sigourney WeaverY Annie Potts, has been pushed from its original date of July 10 to March 5, 2021, with "Morbius", which stars Jared Leto and originally slated to hit theaters on July 31, it will now be released on March 19, 2021.

"Greyhound", starring Tom Hanks, was scheduled for a launch on July 12, without announcing a new date, and Tom holland"Uncharted," which delayed the start of production earlier this month, is now slated to open on October 8, 2021, after being removed from its March 5, 2021 date.

However, it's not all bad news like Kevin Hartthe comedy "Paternity"It will actually open earlier, on October 23, compared to its original release on January 15, 2021.

An untitled Sony-Marvel movie has also been released since October 8, 2021 and is awaiting a new release date.