After layoffs, East Bay Steakhouse serves first responders working in isolation – Up News Info San Francisco

LIVERMORE (KPIX 5) – A high-end steakhouse in East Bay was forced to fire dozens of workers due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the kitchen continues to work hard to serve the police and fire dispatchers who work isolated.

Dispatchers throughout the Bay Area often work in highly restricted work spaces due to the shelter-in-place order. Rusty’s Bar and Grill in Livermore and the support group called “United by Blue” are helping these first responders get food.

"They don't have the flexibility to go out and look for food. There are not many businesses open, there are not many restaurants open and they have to eat," said Erin Cart, president of United by Blue.

"Today we have spaghetti and meatballs. These are going to go to the San Francisco police, "said Rusty Skinner, Rusty's owner.

Although his restaurant is closed, his kitchen remains open. Eighty staff members were fired earlier this week, but their two executive chefs are still there. He said Tuesday that they would send 350 boxed meals that day. Pointing to a box table, Skinners noted, "This is going to the San Jose police, we have Chicken Adobo to the Livermore police."

United by Blue is a non-profit organization that raises money with fundraisers, like a crab food they had last month. Rusty is recovering by preparing meals at his wholesale cost. When meals arrive, the Livermore police officers are humble and grateful for the food.

One of the dispatchers and some officers came out Tuesday to express this gratitude. "We really appreciate this! This is amazing! I wish I could have you downtown and let the other dispatchers thank you in person. Thank you! You guys stay safe, ”the officers said.