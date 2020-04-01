Afghan government, Taliban begin talks on prisoner exchange | News

%MINIFYHTMLae9475605814c0a6596deab20e681d9e11% %MINIFYHTMLae9475605814c0a6596deab20e681d9e12%

Representatives of the Afghan and Taliban government met in Kabul for the first time to discuss a prisoner exchange aimed at driving an unstable peace process, officials said on Wednesday.

The two sides met on Tuesday and are scheduled to meet again on Wednesday for further talks, the Office of the Afghan National Security Council said on Twitter.

"The two sides held face-to-face negotiations on the release of personnel from the Afghan National Defense and Security Force, as well as Taliban prisoners," the Security Council said.

It was the first time that the Taliban were invited to the capital of Afghanistan to meet directly with government officials since they were toppled in the 2001 U.S.-led invasion.

The two sides had previously spoken in a video conference to discuss the issue of prisoners.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP news agency that a "technical team,quot; was in Kabul for the sole purpose of facilitating the exchange of prisoners, and not for further negotiations.

"The prisoners to be released should be those whose names are on the list … that is why our technical team is there … it is not a negotiation, and there will be no political talks there," Mujahid said.

The United States signed an agreement with the Taliban in February that promised the withdrawal of US and foreign troops from Afghanistan in July next year, provided the Taliban start talks with Kabul and adhere to other guarantees.

The deal required the Afghan government, which was not a signatory to the deal, to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners and for the group to release 1,000 pro-government captives in return.

The exchange was supposed to have taken place before March 10, at which point the peace talks between the Taliban and the government were to begin.

But Kabul has been affected by new political disputes and internal strife, and the problem of the release of prisoners was delayed.

The security situation has also deteriorated with a series of Taliban attacks that killed at least 20 members of the Afghan security forces on Sunday.

On Wednesday, a roadside bomb killed at least seven civilians, including six children, in the southern province of Helmand, which authorities attributed to the Taliban.