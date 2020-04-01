AEW Dynamite: Results, Live Updates and More from TNT Championship Support Reveal Program

There is no joke when it comes to "Dynamite,quot;, and tonight's show could change a few things.

%MINIFYHTMLc2a461cd078832e52f3cd2c450c8f6c311% %MINIFYHTMLc2a461cd078832e52f3cd2c450c8f6c312%

First, there's the long-awaited debut of "Murderhawk,quot; Lance Archer, who will have legendary Jake "The Snake,quot; Roberts on his corner. Archer and Roberts make an interesting couple, and they have their sights firmly set on Cody Rhodes. While Rhodes made it clear that Archer's first game will not be against him, it is likely only a matter of time before that confrontation occurs.

I appreciate Lance and his skill set. AEW is glad to have it. However, I am not interested in social media angles. He will debut this week, but not against me. He has zero records with AEW, me battling him he does poor service to others who climb the Top-5. Maybe down the road. – Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 28, 2020

MORE: & # 39; NWA Powerrr & # 39; shows that wrestling and nostalgia can be perfect teammates

In other scheduled matches, Kenny Omega will face a third of the best friends, Trent, in an individual match. Last week, Omega and Inner Circle member Sammy Guevera went to war for the AAA Mega Championship, a match Omega retained.

Speaking of Guevara, he will be in action alongside "The President,quot; Shawn Spears, pitting Rhodes and Darby Allin. And Jon Moxley could also appear tonight, as he has been "100 percent cleared,quot; to return to the ring.

Also on the show, AEW will reveal the tournament pool for the newly named TNT Championship, a purported half-card title that will do wonders for the show.

Sporting News will provide live updates, highlights and more from tonight's show in Jacksonville, Florida.

(All the Eastern Times).

Results of AEW & # 39; Dynamite & # 39 ;, April 1

7:40 p.m .: Hello, and welcome to tonight's AEW SN "Dynamite,quot; live blog. My name is Joe Rivera, and I will be hosting your procedural party. You can find me on Twitter @JoeRiveraSN.

Whether you're watching NXT or doing other things, you can find segment breakdowns and matches here with (hopefully) fun comments here. Let's give it.