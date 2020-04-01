Adele's rumored boyfriend Skepta hints at Split on new track

WENN

The British MC is believed to be rapping about his alleged romance with hitmaker & # 39; Someone Like You & # 39; in his song & # 39; Mic Check & # 39 ;, whose lyrics include references about falling in love with & # 39; a star & # 39 ;.

It is Adele Y SkeptaHas the relationship ended after just six months together? The British rapper recently released his new album with Chip Y Young adz Entitled "Insomnia" and one of the songs on the album sparked divided rumors.

In the song "Mic Check," the 37-year-old ringmaster apparently refers to his rumored romance with Adele, as he suggests that fame is hard to handle when someone is dating "a star." The lyrics in question read: "I gave her sex, she said she felt it in her chest / Can you handle fame? You know you're fucking king with a star / When you're fucking with me, they talk about you in the press / He took a little time just to make it / Better late than never. "

Plus, he hints that their relationship has had a rough time while rapping, "Matching Alyx's rainy weather hoodies / Lost counts how many times I broke your heart / I'm trying to make it better, you know." Elsewhere, he claims that his girlfriend wore sexy underwear for him during a video call. "How can I fall asleep when I'm on this FaceTime with Nao … shh. She got them Victoria's secrets she's trying to show me," she spits out her bar.

Neither Adele nor Skepta have addressed their romance rumors, let alone divided speculation. The two are rumored to have been romantically involved in late September after their separation from her husband of five years, Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a seven-year-old son, Angelo.

According to The Sun at the time, the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer and grime artist have been in regular contact since she separated from Simon and have also had several dates. Before the dating news, Adele was spotted celebrating the rapper's birthday for one night at the Crystal Maze experience in London.

"Adele and Skepta have been very close to each other after their relationship broke up," a source told the media. "They have a close bond and there is definitely a special connection." The source added: "They spend more and more time together. Some of their friends hope and predict that they could end up being a great couple someday."

As for whether Adele and Skepta would go public with their relationship, the source suggested the chances were slim, since they are both "deprived of their love life and both are committed to their children in the first place as well."