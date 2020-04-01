Adam Schlesinger mourned by fans, friends, coworkers and politicians touched by his work – Deadline

From all walks of life, from the art community to film and politics, there was mourning for the death of Adam Schlesinger, who died today at age 52.

Most hailed his work with his band, Fountains of Wayne (watch the video of his classic hit, Stacy's mom, over). But others appreciated his work in film and television. However, no matter what aspects of his work were discussed, his affable personality and friendliness were at the forefront of shared thoughts.

%MINIFYHTMLd2014acd646efede80454f4cca83d68b11% %MINIFYHTMLd2014acd646efede80454f4cca83d68b12%

Here are some of the reactions:

Fountains of Wayne is named after a really cool lawn trim shop near my university. When the band first struck, I immediately became interested and supported them because of this. Stupid reason why you like a band, yes, but then they went and made so many wonderful songs. – Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) April 1, 2020

He was a huge fan of Fountains of Wayne, and I just found out about Adam Schlesinger's passing. Distressing. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2020

From his work with @fountainsofwayn According to his award-winning television, film and theater credits, millions of fans caught the vibration of radiation Adam Schlesinger was enjoying. A sad, sad loss to the Jersey music scene.

https://t.co/7ZYnXdoT2n – Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020

It is very sad to hear the news of Adam Schlesinger's passing. A prolific and skilled composer with many more songs to share. That Thing You Do is a masterpiece and I recently revisited the epic Fountains of Wayne album: Welcome Interstate Managers. Very sad. May he rest in peace. – John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) April 1, 2020

RIP: Adam Schlesinger, probably the best pop composer of his generation. He created at least three seminal records with Fountains of Wayne. Welcome Interstate Managers is the masterpiece.

All types of time https://t.co/eDGDmANqHL via @Youtube – Bret Easton Ellis (@BretEastonEllis) April 1, 2020