Adam Schlesinger mourned by fans, friends, coworkers and politicians touched by his work – Deadline

From all walks of life, from the art community to film and politics, there was mourning for the death of Adam Schlesinger, who died today at age 52.
Most hailed his work with his band, Fountains of Wayne (watch the video of his classic hit, Stacy's mom, over). But others appreciated his work in film and television. However, no matter what aspects of his work were discussed, his affable personality and friendliness were at the forefront of shared thoughts.
%MINIFYHTMLd2014acd646efede80454f4cca83d68b11%%MINIFYHTMLd2014acd646efede80454f4cca83d68b12%
Here are some of the reactions:
%MINIFYHTMLd2014acd646efede80454f4cca83d68b13%%MINIFYHTMLd2014acd646efede80454f4cca83d68b14%