Adam Schlesinger died of coronavirus after the family confirmed he was on a respirator

The leader of the Wayne Family of Sources, who reportedly hired COVID-19 in March, previously claimed they are "cautiously optimistic" of his recovery.

Wayne Fountains Leader Adam Schlesinger You have lost your battle with the coronavirus.

The Emmy and Grammy Award winner who was nominated for an Oscar for the title track of Tom HanksThe 1996 film "That Thing You Do" was 52 years old.

The "Stacy & # 39; s Mom" ​​singer was hospitalized after hiring COVID-19 last month, and a fan suggested he had been put into a medically induced coma, a fact his lifelong attorney, Josh Grier , he discussed earlier this week.

"He is very sick and very sedated, like all people with fans, but no one has used the word 'coma' for me," said Grier.

Another lawyer, Jaime Herman, told WENN: "The reports that Adam is in a medically induced coma are inaccurate. His doctors have not used that terminology."

A family statement, also obtained by WENN, said: "Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He is on a respirator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care His condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all the love and support. "

Adam won three Emmy Awards for his television work, as well as two Grammy Awards and two Tony nominations for his musical "Cry-Baby".

He becomes the last musician to lose his life to the killer virus after the death of the country singer. Joe Diffiejazz trumpeter Wallace Roney, he Arrows Leader Alan Merrilland afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango.

Ironically, the news of Schlesinger's death came minutes after "Crazy ex girlfriend"star Rachel Bloom Announced on Instagram that she was a new mother: Adam was a music executive producer and music director on the hit show, picking up the Emmy and Outstanding Original Music for her work on the song "Antidepressants Ain't A Big Problem."

Rachel revealed that she was thinking of her friend from her home in New York. "The whole family is now safe at home and I am very grateful to all of our medical workers," she wrote on Instagram. "From those in our NICUs to those who directly help COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing a lot to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you, thank you, thank you."