Adam Schefter rips the NFL for keeping the draft while while we're putting out more bodies & # 39;

While almost all sporting events are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL is moving the draft forward later this month.

The league made changes to the event, moving it from Las Vegas to a virtual production, but ESPN reporter Adam Schefter is still upset by the fact that it continues as planned otherwise.

Schefter is usually a reserved reporter, who provides transactional updates through his Twitter account. But on Tuesday night, he let his voice be heard. Appearing on "SportsCenter,quot;, Schefter was furious at the decision to continue the draft, taking an unusually strong stance.

"But right now, according to various news reports, we are 2-3 weeks away from the peak of this virus. Which means that the peak could fall directly into the NFL Draft. So while we conduct more bodies, and as there is more and more carnage on the streets of our cities, we are recruiting players and watching them go to the teams. It seems a little ruthless to be perfectly frank, "Schefter said.

Schefter went on to say that OTAs are not going to happen, but people within the league are optimistic that training camp will start on time. But the veteran reporter said that while we all want soccer to happen this year, we must be realistic about what is happening in the world and whether it really makes sense to continue.

"The draft is happening only by sheer force and determination and lack of foresight by the NFL, frankly," Schefter said. "They are determined to put this on while there is a butcher shop on the streets."

Schefter's tone changed dramatically from a week ago, when he proposed that the NFL Draft take place over a seven-night period, with one round each night.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to continue, beginning Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25.