A major alarm goes off in the East Hollywood commercial building – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters fought a major fire alarm in a commercial building in East Hollywood early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. in a building at 676 N. Normandie Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department dispatch, Margaret Stewart. There were initial reports that people were possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene immediately attacked the flames from inside the warehouse and from the roof.

A man in his 40s was evaluated for reported smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. No one was found trapped inside the building.

The fire was declared in 38 minutes. LAFD arson investigators are responding to the scene, Stewart said.

Street closings in Normandie and Melrose will be in effect throughout the morning during the cleanup and investigation into the cause of the fire.