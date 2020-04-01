A look at the latest updates on COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML37d94a29d7ca72c459a171d6df34520211% %MINIFYHTML37d94a29d7ca72c459a171d6df34520212%

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Tuesday that the city's stay-at-home order was extended to April 30 in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Public health officials said there were 18 more deaths, bringing the state's total to 69. There were 339 more positive cases, bringing the total to 2,966. There are 509 people who have been hospitalized.

How many people have recovered from the coronavirus? Colorado says it can't answer that question yet.

As the reality of the situation unfolds, we want to hear from you. Tell us what the coronavirus outbreak is like and submit your story here.

Here are the updates for March 30.

Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs Launches 1,411 Workers in Pandemic

Colorado business confidence plummets over coronavirus concerns

Is golf allowed amid orders to stay home from the Colorado coronavirus? Golfers find that there is no uniform response.

Colorado prepares guidelines to prioritize patient care with coronavirus in case of hospital overload

Trump says "life and death,quot; at stake as he follows guidelines amid coronavirus

