A former explorer shared Bill Belichick's 1991 notes on building an offense

Marcus Smart is now not only free of the new coronavirus that he tested positive for in March, but will donate plasma to the National Convalescent Plasma Project COVID-19.

And without any current sports happening, sports journalists have been recalling their favorite memories. Boston Globe sports columnist Tara Sullivan, for example, recently reflected on coverage of an 18-inning World Series game.

Bill Belichick notes from 1991: Daniel Jeremiah, a former NFL scout who now works as an NFL Network analyst, shared a fascinating tweet on Tuesday. It was a flashback to Bill Belichick's overview of what he wanted on offense after being named head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 1991.

In addition to the information he provides on Belichick's history, much of what is said remains part of his DNA on the current list.

In particular, his description of what he wants from a quarterback seems especially relevant:

# 1 is to make good decisions: then build, size, physical endurance, leadership, the boys admire and trust a true competitor. Accurate instead of boy with a cannon. The emphasis in our game will be on decision, timing, precision: man must have confidence, intelligence is important, but not as much as conscience and judgment on the field. He can't be a fundamentally unsound sloppy guy with ball handling, (techniques), etc. Footwork, falls, throwing, etc. – QB must be able to shoot the ball accurately.

Here's the tweet with Belichick's full focus on the offense:

I think you will enjoy this … We were given this brochure during a scouting school of my time with the Ravens. Coach Belichick has stayed true to almost all of this over the years. pic.twitter.com/pWB3oqo5JU – Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 31, 2020

Trivia: In the past 25 years, six Major League Baseball players have hit multiple grand slams in the same game. Two of them played for the Red Sox. Can you name those two players?

(Answer at the end).

Hint: Both also played for the Cubs at some point in their careers, and both were members of the 2003 Red Sox.

More from Boston.com:

Steve Belichick on being under his father on the Patriots coaching staff: In a profile of Henry McKenna from Patriots Wire, young Belichick shared his thoughts on working with his legendary father:

It's hard to live in the shade, but I'm just trying to be myself. I can't control what you think. I cannot control what others think or in whose shadow I am living or why I got this job. I'm just trying to get on with my business. Sometimes it is difficult to ignore it. I think I'm doing myself a bad service if I start thinking about it. I'm just trying to do my thing. I know that is going to come. All my life will come. I really can't run away from that.

The NFL will have a new playoff format starting in the 2020 season.:

In this day: In 1996, Rick Pitino and several future Celtics won the national championship with Kentucky, defeating Syracuse 76-67.

Classic rewind: Ted Williams was decades ahead of the "pitch angle,quot; move in baseball.

Trivia Answer: Nomar Garciaparra and Bill Mueller