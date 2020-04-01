A Benson & Stabler reunion is inevitable, revive those off-camera

The reunion for a long time Law and order: SVU Fans have been waiting a step closer to happening.

Christopher Meloni we will return to the Law He retires as Elliot Stabler in a new series that has an order for 13 episodes of NBC, marking this the first time he has played the iconic character since the end of season 12 in 2011. The new Law The show will take place in New York and will feature Stabler leading the organized crime unit. That means yes, Meloni's Stabler and Mariska HargitayOlivia Benson is ready to cross over once again.

Meloni left the show between seasons 12 and 13. At the end of season 12, Meloni's character was involved in a shootout on campus. The season 13 premiere explained that her character decided to retire after the required leave of absence. Viewers never saw a farewell between the two fan-favorite partners.

Now, the meeting is inevitable.