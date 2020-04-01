839 stores closed including Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Macy & # 39; s department store announced licenses for the majority of its 130,000 employees this week.

In a statement, the company said the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close all of its 839 stores, including Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.

%MINIFYHTMLa0bec29d546acc0cbeec2c4f27c5940911% %MINIFYHTMLa0bec29d546acc0cbeec2c4f27c5940912%

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed..