8 podcasts to enjoy the fun

There has never been a better time to get into a podcast, or eight!
With the vast majority of us practicing social distancing and staying home, listening to a podcast is the perfect remedy for boredom. Also, how many times can you Really Catch Pam and Jim's wedding episode of The office?
We have put together some amazing podcasts that are sure to entertain any connoisseur of pop culture:
Exotic Joe: Tiger King: Before becoming a hit Netflix docuseries, this stranger-than-fiction story came to life as a podcast. It is imperative to listen to anyone who is eager to take a closer look at the dispute between Exotic Joe Y Carole Baskin.
Stay with Emily and Kumail: Actor Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon (whose love story inspired The great sick) have teamed up for a limited series podcast with a philanthropic twist. All proceeds from the podcast, which offers tips to avoid the now-universally-felt cabin fever, will go to COVID-19 relief efforts.
Your own backyard: This gripping series investigates the unresolved disappearance of student Kristin Smart from a small college town along the central California coast in 1996. Thanks in part to the podcast, authorities are now pursuing new leads regarding the person who last saw Kristin.
Courtesy of Neighborhood Goods
Bodybuilders: Not yet subscribed to this recently relaunched podcast? I don't think so, honey! Saturday night live& # 39; s Bowen yang and comedian Matt Rogers They are joined by famous friends who discuss the past and present moments of pop culture that captured the zeitgeist.
Unlocking us: Brené Brown: You've reviewed his best-selling books and seen his Netflix special, now the motivating educator has a new podcast that explores what is described as "the universal experiences of being human, from the bravest to the most disheartened moments." Get ready to feel inspired!
Everything iconic with Danny Pellegrino: Consider host Danny Pellegrino your personal guru for everything related to Bravo TV. He is known for recapping True housewives and other reality TV franchises, but more recently they caught up on their favorite Bravolebrities for a two-part series of episodes about staying sane while distancing yourself socially at home.