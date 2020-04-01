8 podcasts to enjoy the fun

There has never been a better time to get into a podcast, or eight!

With the vast majority of us practicing social distancing and staying home, listening to a podcast is the perfect remedy for boredom. Also, how many times can you Really Catch Pam and Jim's wedding episode of The office?

We have put together some amazing podcasts that are sure to entertain any connoisseur of pop culture:

Exotic Joe: Tiger King: Before becoming a hit Netflix docuseries, this stranger-than-fiction story came to life as a podcast. It is imperative to listen to anyone who is eager to take a closer look at the dispute between Exotic Joe Y Carole Baskin.